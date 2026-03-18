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I grew up a baseball fan. Sometimes, when my parents took me to games, I’d wonder how the fans thought they had a better view of a pitch called a ball or a strike against their wishes than the home plate umpire did. I feel the same way about all the online commentariat feeling like they know something the President doesn’t know.

This isn’t to say that disagreement with courses of action taken is unwarranted, or that people should pipe down if they wish to take issue with something. I have never understood, as far back as 2016, how so many people can be so confident in exactly who is a bad seed or which looming issue will presumably crush the administration and all future goals. Even yours truly is told 100 different ways to avoid so and so because they read something spooky online about them. If I listened to every piece of advice, I’d have no friends.

I am going to share a story that is referenced in my book, The American War on Election Corruption. Although President Trump had pushed me out on the grand stage 16 months earlier, I had never met him in person. I was visiting Mar-a-Lago for an event on December 6, a month after the depressing midterm cycle that resulted in more of a “pink trickle” than the red wave that was expected. From my table at that event I watched as Herschel Walker came up short in his bid to unseat Raphael Warnock for the U.S. Senate seat the latter had ripped off in the 2020 quasi election and ensuing runoff.

The next evening, I was the guest of Cameron Moore, a member of the Mar-a-Lago Club. I remember the brightest full moon I’ve ever seen, and dinner out on the patio. There was a tremendous buffet feast out, and it was funny watching Jim Marchant, candidate for Nevada Secretary of State, going back to the salad bar to see if he could catch the attention of the guy everyone wanted to talk to - President Donald Trump.

From my book: