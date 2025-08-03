Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WoodyWagon's avatar
WoodyWagon
7d

Seth, I have been with you for a while, and I intend to go the distance.

This Republic is worth it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Donna C.'s avatar
Donna C.
7d

President Trump couldn’t have a better patriot standing by his side.

Much respect for what you do, sir!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Capt. Seth Keshel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture