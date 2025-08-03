On August 3, 2021, I had lunch with James Charles Phillips, a brother who had my back in the early days of my mission for election reform. We were in downtown Atlanta, one of the darkest places in the fight for fair elections, prepping for an event in Cherokee County that evening. In just 6 weeks, I had amassed a massive social media following related to my independent investigative work into the 2020 election, which started with a series of podcast appearances. The in-person speaking appearances soon followed.

As I ate, I received a stream of text messages, calls, and emails with media requests. This is what was attached in most:

At first, I thought I was being pranked. I had shared some fake meme, thinking it was real, a few days before and took a lot of heat for it; therefore, I was very skeptical to put the supposed Trump press release out. After a few messages to trusted sources, I found out it was real. President Trump called me out and commissioned me to keep moving ahead in the mission to save America’s elections.

A few weeks later, at a rally in Cullman, Alabama, he did it again:

Suddenly, there was no going back to the relative comfort of an obscure life. I’ve told people all across the country that you’re one presidential statement away from having your life change drastically. I’ve been all over the country on this mission to meet with patriots who have the same passion to hand down a strong Republic:

I’ve had the privilege of sharing my research with the Trump 47 White House, have met living, breathing heroes in the flesh, suffered personal loss, been fired from the corporate ladder, found Mrs. K, met President Trump multiple times, and forged the personal drive to never give up pursuit of things that leave a legacy and make the future for posterity.

All of this is because of something that transpired at lunch on what seemed like a typical blazing hot summer Tuesday in 2021. Today, I don’t push paper at a boring job I’m waiting to get laid off from. I focus on the information war and what I can directly challenge and push toward positive reform. I’d love to travel to you and present on election reform in your county, and if you’re interested, you can confer with me directly at skeshel@protonmail.com.

You, the reader, have allowed me to carry on the mission President Trump put me on four years ago, and my family cannot thank you enough for your support. If you’re a free subscriber, I won’t let you down if you join me as a paying reader to this newsletter, because I have nowhere left to go but forward on the path upon which I am called to travel for life.

President Trump, thank you for the opportunity of a lifetime. My father prepared me well for this time, and I won’t give up the fight. This isn’t about me, it’s about the mission to save a Republic worth saving. All of you have a role to play somewhere in the battle, which isn’t going to won in a day. It requires you to have the tenacity to stick around when the going gets tough, and I hope you make that commitment today to everyone you love, because…

If not you, then who?

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.