I picked an interesting Saturday to roll over and try to go back to sleep. My plan was to write about the voter registration pattern in North Carolina, but not anymore. That pertains to future elections, whereas in the wee hours of this morning U.S. forces and law enforcement conducted a successful strike of Venezuela (including its capital, Caracas), and overrode any other news of interest by capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

The justification for the strike is fancy and clever, as it technically represents the serving of a warrant issued against Maduro in 2020 by the Southern District of New York for narco-terrorism. Don’t forget what Trump’s Department of War has been dealing with in trying to send subtle warnings to knock it off…

Once again, doomers sounding the alarm over endless wars are the hardest hit, behind only the Maduro regime, of course. I had been asleep for several hours before the strike and woke several hours after it. Done. Gone. A Chinese delegation, representing Venezuela’s number one consumer of oil, was still in country when the strike hit. Only a total intelligence success could have ensured no U.S. fatalities and knew exactly where to pluck Maduro.

In a hilarious twist, it turns out that Hugo Chavez’s tomb was destroyed by strikes. What matters now is how the Venezuelan people respond. Maduro may be gone, but his legacy and a base of support remains. That base is certainly on notice and I suspect, given their proximity in the Western Hemisphere, would be wise enough not to commence atrocities against the freedom-loving people who will soon take over their government.

Maduro’s legacy, aside from the narco-terrorism, is stealing elections like Chavez. While our media are content to ignore stolen U.S. elections, they were all over Venezuela’s stolen 2024 race. Some more serious publications detailed it down to the last ballot:

The presidential election in Venezuela took place on 28 July 2024. It ended with proven fraud: Chavista incumbent Nicolás Maduro allegedly won with 51.95 per cent of the votes cast compared to 43.18 per cent for the opposition candidate, Edmundo González. In a brilliantly prepared process, supported by volunteers in 58,000 volunteer groups, the clever opposition obtained copies of around 85 per cent of the election files (Spanish: ‘actas de escrutinio’), the results from over 30,000 polling stations in the country, digitised them on election night and calculated the true result as an estimate from this huge sample: around 67 per cent for González and just 30 per cent for Maduro, proving clear electoral fraud by the Maduro regime!

Goodbye, Nicolas Maduro. May you rot in hell along with the other tyrants and enemies of freedom in this world.

Mr. President - congratulations on a successful strike. You may consider having a court indict George Soros and his son, Alexander, for future foreign journeys, but I highly recommend more aggressively pursuing the saboteurs within our own country doing nothing more than trying to wait out your four years.

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.