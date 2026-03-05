PLACE ORDER

Today’s date has been circled on my calendar for six months, and as I was reminding folks on social media about the release, someone hit me with a link to purchase The American War on Election Corruption a day early. That set off a buying spree mostly from Truth Social and Telegram. I’ll be on a number of shows and in print tomorrow in The Gateway Pundit and The Western Journal, to name just a couple, and will even put this on X, breaking a ten-month streak of silence on the platform.

Thank you to Post Hill Press for making this day possible. They are driving sales primarily through Amazon, though this book is on a few other websites and may even be in some big stores, especially after they gauge how Week 1 sales go (hint, hint!). Amazon carries the text of the back cover:

The American War on Election Corruption is an investigative exposé revealing the battle to uncover and dismantle systemic fraud threatening the integrity of US elections.



Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former US Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran whose razor-sharp analytical skills, honed on the battlefield and in electoral forecasting, have made him a leading voice in the national election integrity movement. Commended by President Donald J. Trump for his groundbreaking work uncovering voting anomalies in the 2020 election, Keshel has traveled the country delivering hundreds of presentations, authoring influential reports, and championing his “Ten Points to True Election Integrity”—a blueprint for securing transparent, fraud-proof elections through same-day and in-person voting, paper ballots, and extreme scrutiny of corrupted voter rolls.



A Substack bestselling author, Keshel’s no-holds-barred exposés on systemic threats to the integrity of elections have inspired grassroots reformers and policymakers alike, earning him the moniker “Captain K” among allies fighting to reclaim the sanctity of the American ballot. In The American War on Election Corruption, Keshel draws on his unparalleled expertise to reveal the hidden battles and bold solutions restoring order to our sacred elections. Keshel’s impressive knowledge of history, combined with his unique methodologies and understanding of modern election law, makes the most compelling case to date that our elections are in dire need of reform.

Amazon includes a sample for you to read, which is Newt Gingrich’s foreword, plus most of the introduction, which I dubbed “The Week the Laughter Stopped.” Here is the table of contents to give you an idea of the layout of the book:

The purpose of The American War on Election Corruption is to highlight the need for wholesale election reform to the layperson and arm him or her with enough information to never fall for the “but there’s no evidence” trap ever again. This will go down as another life experience I wish I could share with my father, who loved to read and loved even more to recommend essential wisdom to others.

Please consider ordering a copy, or even a bulk order if you’d like to hand them out to your club, organization, or group of friends. If you’d like your copy signed, I can do that at an in-person event (email kesler.holly@gmail.com to organize one) or can arrange to do so by mail if you’d send me an email at skeshel@protonmail.com. For now, paperback ($19.99) and a special edition hardcover ($30.00) are available. Audio and e-book copies should follow soon.

Again, here is the link, and thank you so much for your support of my newsletter and hopefully, of The American War on Election Corruption. All credit to God for this opportunity to impact our nation. The link to order, once again:

PLACE ORDER

