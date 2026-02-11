Within a week, I will deliver a very important 60-90 minute presentation encompassing my full mission overview for the 2026 midterms:

Midterm history

U.S. Senate

U.S. House

Gubernatorial races

This presentation will be to key decision makers and GOP veterans capable of putting theory into action. My assessments cut to the chase and are designed to bring about the shortest and most viable pathway to our goals of holding the Republican majorities in Congress and winning key gubernatorial races. There is no sense in competing for 435 House seats when so many are safe, and still so many others are unwinnable; when your team is down by 5 and has time for one more play from the 50, we are running a Hail Mary. Whether it succeeds or not is out of my control - my job is to get us in position to win.

By my estimation, there are 47 House, Senate, and gubernatorial races that demand our utmost attention. This post will outline them, and I will look into options for giving the presentation to subscribers in a different format for a nominal fee (to keep out those with bad intentions).

Without further ado, here is what you really need to follow for the 2026 midterm cycle:

There are 35 races in the Senate this year, and four appear playable for either side at this point in February:

As of today, I would rank these states by order of likely GOP win this way: