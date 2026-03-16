Last night, I picked up the phone to call Cleta Mitchell and talk shop about a few things. She’s a no-nonsense former Oklahoma legislator who has hammered the election issue for years now, and she takes a lot of flak for combining her expectations for reform with a disciplined understanding of what is and is not possible. For instance, when I remind her North Dakota has no voter registrations and has a great system of elections relative to other states, she threatens to slap me upside the head. I digress.

On our call, Cleta mentioned her viral X post from earlier in the day, which you can read here:

I see two primary goals here, with one clearly outweighing the other in terms of significance:

1. Pass the Save America Act - the most important result of any deliberation of the bill, which will establish a massive legislative beachhead from which we may successfully push back against entrenched Electile dysfunction.

If this is unsuccessful or impossible given the weakened composition of the Republican Senate majority…

2. Put all Senators on Record - this will highlight the cowards of the Republican Party in full detail, and will most certainly include the useless Lisa Murkowski, who lobbied the Alaska Republican Party to push Ranked Choice Voting so she could weasel her way back to the Senate. It will also do the obvious - force Democrats to go on record and make the case as to how we should tolerate illegal aliens on our voter rolls and get around verifying voter eligibility or identity while engaging in voting by opposing ID laws.

For traditionalists, purists, and “slippery slopers” out there, here’s a dose of truth medicine for you - the next time Democrats control the Presidency and Congress, the Senate filibuster will be gone faster than a jelly donut at fat kid camp. Acceptance means developing the understanding that majority rules in the Senate will soon carry the field; it also means it won’t be easy for a do-nothing majority to hide behind what Cleta calls “arcane” rules.

I have documented the importance of this legislation in this newsletter, and for free subscribers, I’ve opened up this piece to help you understand it better before advancing in today’s article:

Pressure has been so intense on the Senate that Mark Meadows released a list of Republicans on both sides of the support/no support list for a standing or talking filibuster (in other words, a workaround to get the bill to the floor).

Sh*t List of Spineless Senators and My Assessment of Each (Where Appropriate)