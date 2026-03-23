Reminder: Buy The American War on Election Corruption - a number one bestseller in three Amazon categories!

Buy the Book

Yesterday, everyone was talking about the Supreme Court taking up Watson v. Republican National Committee, a case that will hopefully get us to a sane decision on mail-in ballots arriving after Election Day. Before I get into the nitty-gritty of this case, check out my 2024 Election Compendium entry for California if you want to really see what states that abuse the so-called grace periods for late-arriving mail-in ballots are capable of:

· Did California manage to run a quality election? Not in the slightest. The election took a full month to count, and in that month, Republicans gradually lost leads in two seats they desperately needed to hold (CA-13 and CA-45). · In CA-13, it took Democrat Adam Gray until December to supposedly unseat Republican John Duarte by 187 ballots out of over 200,000 counted in a district centered on California’s spine northwest of Fresno. Duarte had held a consistent lead until late ballot dumps continued to pour in and break heavily for his opponent, who took a lead that suddenly stopped the flow of ballots:

· In CA-45, located just south of Los Angeles, Republican incumbent Michelle Steel suffered the same cruel December fate as Duarte, losing her seat by 653 ballots (0.2%) out of more than 300,000 counted to Democrat Derek Tran. Incredibly, despite being certain of victory, Steel conceded a third world race:

· Democrats held three other U.S. House seats (CA-9, CA-27, and CA-47) by 10,167 or fewer ballots in each after a month of ballot counting.

Democrats managed to pull out those two races against Republican incumbents in a year in which Trump ran California nine points to the right of its 2020 mark. The progress in California was not due to Trump’s gains, which were small, but to Harris’s massive loss of Biden’s votes (over 1.8 million), suggesting strongly that where needed, Democrats can dial up the vote totals necessary if given the time to do so.

The Watson case, bearing the name of the Mississippi Secretary of State who is trying to defend Mississippi’s laws allowing for the counting of late-arriving ballots, will crush this scam operation if successful. Remember, one of the signs your state suffers from electile dysfunction is when it has elections that last for longer than four days. Here is how the case presents: