Author’s Note: The President of the United States has recommended The American War on Election Corruption! President Trump posted it early in the morning of May 19th on Truth Social:

Be sure to pick up your copy today, or extras for your legislators and local elected officials. I would also like to point out that Newt Gingrich, who wrote the foreword, has a different opinion than I hold on the Texas primary, yet like functioning adults, we consider ourselves allies and don’t burn bridges without reason. Keep that in mind as you read the rest of this article.

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Ladies and gentlemen, it took me longer than I originally expected it would, but I have been proven right on the matter of the Texas U.S. Senate GOP Primary:

From that article:

III. Trump Will Back Paxton to the Gates of Hell Someday soon, President Trump will enthusiastically take to Truth Social to announce his support for Attorney General Paxton, perhaps in all caps and most certainly reference Cornyn’s horrible voting record, acceptance of 2020 results, Ukraine-First approach to spending, and support for gun control legislation. As we know, Trump isn’t one to back sure losers, and with Paxton’s organic support from Texas grassroots, voters tired of the same old game in Washington, and the endorsement of a living legend, Paxton should cruise to victory in the Texas primaries.

That almost didn’t happen, and it was because of the SAVE America act and Paxton’s own gambit that left the President in limbo after a topsy-turvy first round on March 5, which I profiled here:

Paxton, ever the statesman and instinctively understanding the importance of the SAVE America Act, made one of the great political plays of all time:

Paxton gave Cornyn the rope to hang himself, and despite the overwhelming support of the American people for the bill, the eunuchs in an artificially reduced GOP Senate majority (thanks to modern election rigging) were unwilling to nuke the filibuster and get on the legislative path to ending election corruption. Yes, the Senate could have saved Cornyn if they really wanted to. They could have whipped the votes from the weak GOP Senators (Collins, Murkowski, Curtis, McConnell), bent the rules, and used the mandate of the American people to shove even a watered-down version of the bill into existence and onto the President’s desk.

They did not. But they still begged Trump to get behind Cornyn, because after 30 consecutive years of statewide Republican wins without a defeat, “this is going to be the year we lose the state!” Yes, the Bush machine is busy spreading maximum fear - so much, in fact, that Polymarket shows a tightly contested market:

I suppose there’s a first time for everything, but I’m not so sure a “low T” seminary graduate who thinks Jesus loves abortion and that we should put a welcome mat on our border will prevail, no matter how badly some Texas GOPers want a preacher in office who has a perfect life (on the surface). Had there never been a Beto-Cruz race in 2018 that finished inside three points, people wouldn’t be ripping their hair out worrying about a Senator Talarico.

Still, this article isn’t about Paxton vs. Talarico, or the inevitability of Paxton’s imminent primary victory, which will go final next week. It’s about the dereliction of duty and the bad faith of the United States Senate majority, which is now actively spiting the American people because President Trump retired Bill Cassidy, who voted to convict him after January 6, and very kindly declined endorsement of John Cornyn in favor of the loyal Paxton, which will lead to his retirement.

“Don’t give us Cassidy and Cornyn? Well, we’re out! Screw your border security and forget the easy layup of a map we have for November to keep the majority.”

That is essentially the attitude from the Senate majority, which would have had every opportunity to run on merit this November by passing the SAVE America Act and getting the President’s people confirmed. Now it will be, “But the Democrats are worse than we are!” I suspect I speak on behalf of the vast majority of Americans when I say that the Senate’s behavior is unacceptable, and patriots should get busy about the work of retiring all but a select few over the next two cycles, with no greater target than the useless Lisa Murkowski in 2028 (if she is still a Republican), who is rumored to be taking a challenge from Governor Mike Dunleavy.

Discernment Required over MTG Burnout

When the poop hit the fan last year and Marjorie Taylor Greene burned up like a dying star, I tried to play both sides of the fence and talk common ground:

It didn’t take long for me to see the fraud that Greene is: