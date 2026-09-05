Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
6h

I just might have to go home to Iowa and kick some Hawkeye butt!

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Tricia Davis's avatar
Tricia Davis
7h

Please don't just worry, organize and get out the GOP votes for your state. We need to be more involved. I'm from Colorado and we are turning into California, but we finally have a duo for Governor and Lt Governor who are Veterans, critical thinking, conservatives that we are pushing for their win. Cross your fingers for us.

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