President Trump is set to address the nation tomorrow evening on a matter of grave importance. Leaks and media coverage are all over the place, but they seem to have the range dialed in: election interference. Be mindful that engagement seekers online are willing to throw out anything to catch your attention - “this is about Georgia’s senators,” or “they found the hackers” and similar comments are everywhere. Until we hear from the man himself, all bets are off.

To my wonderful subscribers here, please understand I have no choice but to keep things at surface level today. Friday, should there be no change in plans in scheduling or plan (delayed speech, etc.), you can expect a full review of exactly what is made known to the public, with no obligation for me to continue to be cagey. As such, this article is shorter than most; still, given the subject matter, it is of vital national importance.

President Trump’s address tomorrow, assuming it provides evidence of catastrophic breaches, vulnerabilities, or interference pertaining to our election infrastructure, stands to bring out any combination of four outcomes: