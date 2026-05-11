I’ve been beating the drum on rigged elections for nearly six years; after all, I wrote a book about it. To hear me say something about the corruption of a given state’s elections is nothing new, and fits into my pattern of decrying laws that I think are unjust and destroy the intent of elections - which should be to accurately portray the true voice and will of the people. A more newsworthy comment from me at this point would emerge if I were to recant my positions on election corruption and jump on board with all ideas to try and overwhelm a rigged system rather than alter or abolish it.

The President of the United States has never relented on this topic. In fact, in the acknowledgments section of The American War on Election Corruption, I put it like this:

Despite significant pressure from the political establishment, he has never conceded the 2020 election that represents one of the most shameful chapters in American history. For his leadership in this regard, an entire nation owes him a debt of gratitude. Had he moved on from the 2020 election, any election integrity movement would be but a skeleton of what it is today.

Rachel and I had the chance to briefly speak with the President on May 1 prior to his event at The Villages, Florida:

The President was pleased to know that since the last time we spoke in person, I’ve upgraded my life by getting remarried to Rachel, and told me what a good job I’d done by doing that. Then he wanted to know about how things were going with Arizona, and without prompting, said he was “too big to rig” there in 2024 - which I agree with. He wanted to know how the races there were looking and what needed to be done to turn the tide in the midterms. It turns out that a huge week was just around the corner, yet what unfolds in the Grand Canyon State this week is still anyone’s guess.

Unfortunately, the President hasn’t been surrounded by the like-minded on elections, especially HIS 2020 election “loss.”

That looks like it is about to change, and there is nothing more noticeable than when a vital member of his inner circle does an about-face in a very public manner. You see, intelligence officers notice change. I wrote about the change to Georgia’s voter rolls between the 2016 and 2020 elections, and quickly made the assessment that Automatic Voter Registration was the culprit behind the explosion of the state’s rolls in 2020 after being given four years to spawn the credit line that would merge nicely with a 634% increase in mail-in voting to give Joe Biden a victory margin of 11,779 “votes” in a state Trump didn’t even need to invest in four years earlier. In combat, patrols note change in the villages they visit on a daily basis, and can tell you that when a place is busy every day at a certain time, except for that 300th day when everyone has ghosted the town, there is a high likelihood of an ambush because those about to attack have notified the locals to get the hell out.

If you listen closely, Susie Wiles, the President’s Chief of Staff, is now signaling that business is about to pick up on the rigged elections front. Just last year, in an interview with the President’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, Wiles maintained the position that the 2020 election was not fraudulently decided, which put most die-hard MAGA supporters on edge in a bad way. This is a direct quote from that interview after Lara asked her what the toughest conversation she ever had with Trump was:

The 2020 election. Coming to him after the 2020 election, in ’21, and telling him what he thought was the circumstance wasn't – which is how I got into all this.

Now Wiles is singing a different tune, and the impacts are potentially tremendous: