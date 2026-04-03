Announcement: Americans are distributing copies of my new bestseller, The American War on Election Corruption, to their state legislators and top officials. If you’d like to do likewise for your state or local leadership, please contact me at skeshel@protonmail.com.

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One of the greatest movies in recent memory is most certainly Top Gun: Maverick, which injected full-blooded Americana into our national bloodstream in the darkest days of the Biden regime. During briefings for the top secret mission (eerily resembling the June 2025 Iran strikes), the actions on target required for mission success were described as “Miracle #1” and “Miracle #2.” In other words, for the mission to succeed, two very difficult actions requiring speed and precision must be successfully undertaken.

The odds of mission success weren’t high, and that’s why the best pilots in the Navy were called in to take on the seemingly impossible. There, in the calm of the briefing room, the mission was technically possible, and if it were to be pulled off in real life, would have to meet strict standards. This is exactly how I see the 2026 midterm terrain, and unlike your standard clickbait available on all corners of the Internet, I have been warning about this since February 2025.

That was 14 months ago, before every doomer and black-piller had turned on the administration over something they heard their favorite podcaster say. If you ever doubt my consistency, I am giving you every opportunity to verify it yourself. Here are the facts:

The Republicans are likely to lose the House majority, and certainly would if the election were held today. Polymarket bettors are wagering heavily on the Democrats, so if you think the GOP is going to take it, there’s money to be made:

The good news is, there is time. The bad news is, the GOP decision makers can’t seem to figure out Miracles #1 and #2 - the center of gravity for which races are going to give a bare minimum 218-217 House majority to prevent at least two years of Democrat abuse of the American people and repeated impeachment efforts (which will strengthen our side over time, so stop worrying). Read the article embedded above to understand that midterm dynamics are as consistent as the sunrise, and have little to do with the President’s approval/disapproval (see Reagan, 63% approval in 1986 with Democrats still expanding the House majority).

These are the three main lines of effort required for Republicans to be in the best position possible to hold the line in Congress (especially the House):

I. Focus, Focus, Focus

The best possible path for a GOP House majority hinges on two courses of action:

Virginia redistricting referendum failing (looking good for a “No” victory based on early voting counts, but polls are mixed)

Florida redistricting effort at end of month picking up as many as five GOP seats

Not to be a killjoy, but if Virginia gets away with carving up a 10-1 Democrat map, the math becomes pretty much impossible. You can thank the Indiana Senate, the Nebraska legislature, illegal maneuvering by the California legislature and executive, and bad court decisions for this.

That means, given the troubles with winning in midterms if you’re the president’s party, that we must laser focus on the 39 seats that can win it for us: