I’ve discussed the “patriot economy” at length on Captain K’s Corner before, and even had a section on it in The American War on Election Corruption that got edited out by the publisher. I suppose the rugged individualism aspect makes a lot of people believe people should engage in full-time activism while behaving as the Continental Army did - eating hardtack, lacking winter clothing, and stripping the dead and wounded of supplies and ammunition to get by. Meanwhile, the American left is fully funded, with no shortage of high-paying jobs to get people to focus full-time on advancing their goals, and available from many sources in a given state.

My economic model is simple, straightforward, and transparent. I charge $75/year for an annual subscription to this newsletter, or $12/month if savings aren’t your thing. I have mapping services available for campaigns, which vary in price, book sales, and modest fees I haven’t adjusted since 2021 (inflation be damned) for speaking events. My meager payouts from X ad revenues ($163 in the last two-week pay period) are what they are because of one good reason:

I don’t post clickbait or outrage material.

If I did, I’d move from 73,000 subscribers to 730,000, and grift my way to a great fortune and a life on autopilot. Did you know that outrage posts, and posts that create enough anger to encourage massive interaction, have about 40% more engagement than informative posts - like a chart containing voter registration data? Here’s an example of typical right-wing engagement farming:

I voted for Trump THREE TIMES and now that he’s abandoned all of his campaign promises and his base, I’m voting Democrat this year to teach him a lesson!

These are the types that generate a million or more impressions; they can be used over and over again until people realize it is a ruse, unfollow, and move on to someone else. The eventual snubbing requires the engagement farmer to adopt new tactics or risk losing eyeballs and clicks. This means the methods of engagement get more and more outrageous and detached from reality, loudly signaling (like MTG) - me, me, me, me, me! Today’s article will tie in to this market, which has seen over $7 million in trade volume as the grift machine fires up:

I have been accused of playing both sides of the right-of-center never-ending food fight. I’ve had friends cancel me for being skeptical of all foreign governments, allies or not, and I’ve had strangers online accuse me of being some sort of Zionist asset (tell that to the people who cancelled me over being skeptical of Israel like I am of all nations, including my own) because I registered my early support for the limited scope of military action against Iran (let it be known, I am fully against an Iraq-style ground occupation and ensuing counterinsurgency). I have been slow to judge dissident voices because I try to find the value they bring to the debate table…

But now things are getting out of control.