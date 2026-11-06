Several years ago, I put out a list of books that I believe are important for self-development and accumulation of wisdom:

A Captain's Library: 10 Must-Own Books for Growth and Development Capt. Seth Keshel · January 19, 2023 The most important book anyone can read is The Holy Bible, inspired by God and authored by patriarchs, prophets, kings, leaders, and apostles. Many non-believers would recommend it for broadening purposes, but I recommend it from a perspective of faith, identity, and eternal destiny. No other book of antiquity is grounded in as much provable accuracy … Read full story

One of those books is The Fourth Turning:

Neil Howe and William Strauss A well-known classic in some circles that is often branded as conspiracy, but the generational cycles and their supporting theories are laid out in convincing fashion. The reader will discern that western, especially American, civilization is in the thick of a Fourth Turning, which is a conclusion to an 80-year cycle that has governed history for centuries, if not longer. I found it most interesting when the authors clearly described the three full cycles of American history concluding with the American Revolution, Civil War, and World War II, respectively, all roughly 80 years apart. This read is fascinating, but a bit dry and may be best on audio.

It sounds a little kooky and contrived, but when you read through the authors’ points, you’ll see that their cycles have come to fulfillment over and over again for centuries. The surviving author, Neil Howe, wrote a book called The Fourth Turning is Here in 2023, and believes we entered it around the start of the Obama era. The generational theories assert that there are four cycles lasting roughly 20 years each in a saeculum:

First Turning - the period after the climax; a time of unity and peace. Consider the post-WWII boom in America with her emergence as world super power.

Second Turning - the period of challenging and testing of institutions. Think of the radicals of the 1960s, with America still strong.

Third Turning - the period of decline. This began in the 1980s, with many negative trends related to family life, divorce, disease (AIDS epidemic), and public morality (Clinton in office). The country still has strength.

Fourth Turning - the crisis period. If we consider WWII’s end the climax of the last Fourth Turning, then we are now 80 years in the future and arguably at the climax of this crisis period and perhaps nearing the onset of the next Fourth Turning.

The three previous crisis periods in American history ended in our favor:

World War II

The Civil War

The American Revolution and the Founding of the Republic

What’s the Crisis?

Ever since I found out about the “Fourth Turning” theory a decade ago, I have been anxiously awaiting what could be the climax point. There is no guarantee it will resolve well, but if the pattern holds true, this period of great anxiety may be accelerating events that will come to pass in the very near future. As I pondered the outcome of Tuesday’s elections, it dawned on me.