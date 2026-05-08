I’ve had redistricting covered to the grainiest details in recent articles, like Monday’s piece on the Deep South’s play:

Things are moving so fast there that I’ve already fallen behind and have to revise my South Carolina forecast to optimistic, since it is clear they are now planning to draw Jim Clyburn out of SC-6. For those hand-wringers in the audience, Clyburn “only” won by 20.8%, while surrounded by red districts on every side, including two that went red by more than 27 points:

Clyburn’s tenure in Congress, punctuated by his crowning of Joe Biden in the 2020 primary, is most certainly coming to a close. That means the Deep South redistricting plan post-Callais looks to be coming along like this:

Alabama: +1 GOP

Louisiana: +1 GOP

South Carolina: +1 GOP

Tennessee: +1 GOP

Georgia is out this year, and Mississippi is still kicking the tires on whether or not they can proceed post-primary and get Bennie Thompson out of Congress in MS-2. But here’s the thing, friends - Alabama and Louisiana are handing Democrats a free seat in both of their states. They definitely have the terrain and base support to go 7-0 and 6-0, respectively, rather than 6-1 and 5-1. What do you think would happen if they were blue states? Let me show you:

The graphic above is partly low-quality slop, given that Vermont and Delaware have just one at-large seat each for the U.S. House, but the point remains: when the Democrats have the opportunity to run up the score, they don’t miss. Media pundits should be proclaiming the merciful nature of the Baptists (and Catholics) down in the Deep South for cutting off a piece of Saul’s robe when in fact they could have relegated all Democrat U.S. House representation to the Stone Ages.

The gradual changes are starting to impact a bend in Polymarket’s midterm prediction bets:’

Someone tell Gavin Newsom just how fairly those Republican states are actually acting: