Because people are obsessed with polling, allowing its constantly wrong readings to influence their willingness to gamble thousands in online prediction markets, they often miss obvious tells that better inform the rational mind. Do you remember the Ann Selzer fiasco in Iowa - when she threw out a poll suggesting Harris would beat Trump by three points?

Yea, she only missed by 16 and some change. Everyone knew she was playing a role in tanking markets, and funny enough, there may be another Selzer situation on our hands in Iowa as the polls currently indicate Democrat glory in the Hawkeye State:

The biggest tell on Iowa wasn’t that poll, but the complementary Emerson poll showing Trump +10.5% and the fact that Harris didn’t even sniff Iowa (or visit), but rather doubled down on New Hampshire. She knew she wasn’t going to win it, and this time around, Trump’s team didn’t bite on the bluff at all.

Those are examples of reading the signs at the micro level. They have to do with the campaign itself and the mental aspect of staying a few inches ahead of the enemy at all times. At the macro level, we are already seeing things develop as I suspected they would on America’s political left. Before I jump into that, this happens on the right all the time.

Look at the members of Congress, especially the Senate. House members have to put on the show constantly since their seats are up for debate with their constituents every two years. They are constantly in reelection mode, and this year, they are facing midterm headwinds prevalent for 92 years that suggest a “hold on to your seats” mentality is appropriate. In the Senate, you’ll see members act like complete fools for years, only to morph into Charles “The Hammer” Martel when they have a primary challenger breathing down their necks. This was especially true at the emergence of the Tea Party in 2009-10, and remains true today with the America First/MAGA brand of the Republican Party still in fashion thanks to the popularity of President Trump. Simply put, if Trumpamania were dead as online critics suggest, John Cornyn, Bill Cassidy, and Thom Tillis would be on the way to easy reelection campaigns instead of retirement, and those in position to win today would be the ones casting stones at what remained of Trump’s movement.

That isn’t the case.

Did Michigan Give Us a Gift or a Curse? Capt. Seth Keshel · Aug 5 I had a flurry of quotes running through my mind this morning as I was slinging iron in a downtown Nashville gym, making men half my age wonder what they’re doing wrong. One of them is an all time classic, which I’ve shared in these virtual pages many times: Read full story

On the left, the Democrats are quietly signaling that their ship is taking on water. From Gretchen Whitmer and the Democrat machine doing all they could to stop Abdul El-Sayed to their counterparts in Wisconsin actually succeeding in stopping Francesca Hong last week, there seems to be a lot of energy being expended for something that the Democrats ensure isn’t going to be a nationwide phenomenon threatening the cohesion of the party and jeopardizing their holds on the two voter groups they can’t afford to lose: white urbanites and inner city blacks.

Of course, we can also look back at Maine’s Oystergruppenführer, Graham Platner. It wasn’t long ago that Graham was supposedly on his way to knocking off a Senator who appears to have nine lives, but now he’s an afterthought who has been written out of the programming of a failing television show. His personal scandals were used as cover for the Democrat machine, craving a phony capable of playing a moderate on camera, social media, and sound bites, to do a specifically un-Democratic thing by discarding Platner’s definitive primary victory as if it never happened.

New York, Seattle, and Denver today. But Dallas, Phoenix, and Pittsburgh next. And the machine knows it. At this rate, and with a bit of good fortune on our sides in reforming election law, we could be looking at a map like this by 2040:

That is the fate of the United States if the DSA takes over the Democrat Party as the Tea Party/MAGA movement took over the Republican Party, and if we get even the slightest relief in overhauling elections, particularly the mail-in balloting process. The Democrat voters rejecting the DSA candidates the most, as evidenced by the Michigan and Wisconsin races featuring El-Sayed and Hong, respectively, were urban blacks and suburban moderates (whites). This would cost the Democrats Illinois, Minnesota, Virginia, and New Jersey, and other coalitions (like Latinos and affluent whites) would be responsible for flipping states like New Mexico, Maine, or Rhode Island. Any talk of blue Georgia is over as long as the DSA message is the wave of the future. The electoral tallies associated with that map will get even worse for Democrats as census changes take effect.

Bear with me here, but look at the insanity going on inside state legislatures associated with DSA-affiliated Democrats: