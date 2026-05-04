One of the most famous hits of my childhood came when a relatively unknown Braves backup catcher named Francisco Cabrera, playing in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series, stroked a pinch-hit single against the Pirates to advance Atlanta to the 1992 World Series. Cabrera played just one more Major League season before disappearing from “The Show” at 26, yet his heroics remain etched in baseball lore. Cabrera spent almost the entire 1992 season playing for the Braves’ AAA affiliate in Richmond, Virginia, where he hit .272 in 301 at-bats before getting pushed up to close the season for the parent team.

A .272 batting average presents slightly better than one-in-four odds of a hitter getting a hit, meaning to put a ball in play that allows him to reach base safely without the benefit of a fielding error or fielder’s choice. He will make an out in more than seven-in-ten plate appearances; yet, his statistical performance is consistent enough to raise alarm bells for an opposing manager and take him as a serious threat. Currently, Polymarket bettors give Republicans a 17% chance to keep the House majority, which is up a few ticks in recent days as redistricting news makes its way across the Deep South, and Virginia shows flashing lights that the 10-1 map may not come to fruition.

Other markets are starting to tick up, showing Republicans over 20%. We are on the cusp of a major shift in the action which stands to put a GOP hold on the table with far more likelihood than Cabrera’s fluke single 34 years ago. One major decision, coupled with numerous smaller nudges to the right, could shatter what we expected about this cycle and create an entirely new campaign with just 6 months to go. In a great twist of irony and fortunate scheduling, I met the lead plaintiff of Callais v. Louisiana, Bert Callais, at my book signing for The American War on Election Corruption in Baton Rouge last night:

Buy Book

Here are the EIGHT major decision points I am waiting on to see if we are in “just another midterm” or converging into a dogfight.

Florida’s +4 Play

I covered Florida’s big redistricting push last Wednesday:

The new map, which suggests three GOP pickups and a tossup that could go red, is approved by the legislature and awaiting the imminent signature of Governor Ron DeSantis. Leftist and Democrat-aligned groups are already lining up their legal challenges, but most people expect the new maps to stick. If Republicans manage to pick up all four seats they’re eyeballing (a challenge in a left-leaning midterm), then it would fully wipe out Virginia’s gains if that map sticks (read on).

Louisiana Lightning

Callais’s efforts to bring about maps not centered around equal outcomes, but rather equal opportunity, presents me with the most analytical curveballs in what has become a rapidly changing situation. Louisiana is force to redistrict based on the Supreme Court’s order. They will absolutely improve from a 4-2 Republican map to at least 5-1, but everyone under the sun knows a blue state in the same situation would draw a 6-0 map. Republicans can do the same by creatively splitting New Orleans, no matter how much of a hissy fit the left-wingers in America decide to throw.

Conservative groups and Louisianans must exert maximum pressure on legislators to produce a 6-0 map and get the residents of New Orleans out from under at least some of the Democrat rule they’ve buried themselves beneath.

Verdict: Optimistic

Mississippi Miracle?

Mississippi, saddled with Bennie Thompson since 1993 (my Congressman growing up), has hinted at redrawing districts after the Callais decision, but is going to have trouble turning MS-2 red this cycle. From Mississippi Today:

President Donald Trump is urging Mississippi officials to redraw the state’s four congressional districts as part of his national push for Republican states to flip Democratic districts to the GOP before this year’s federal midterm elections, several state and federal officials familiar with the communication told Mississippi Today. But there would be significant hurdles in the Magnolia State, and it’s unclear if the state’s Republican leaders are on board with the plan. Mississippi has already conducted primary elections for congressional races, so to redraw the districts, state lawmakers and the governor would need to invalidate the primary elections. Erasing primary results would be unprecedented, and it’s unclear if that action would survive a legal challenge. It’s also unclear if Mississippi’s three incumbent Republican congressmen would be on board with having to run again in new primaries, a costly endeavor.

It’s not completely out of the question, but the fact that primaries have already passed makes it unlikely Mississippi will get to contribute to the 2026 counterattack; however, Thompson’s seat is as good as gone by 2028.

Verdict: Pessimistic

Walking in Memphis

Tennessee’s legislature opens a special session tomorrow to get on board with pushing the state toward a 9-0 Republican map, wiping out Democrat control of Memphis. This is a near certainty and a +1 for the GOP.

Verdict: Optimistic

Alabama Jammer