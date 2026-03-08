I never imagined authoring a book would be such an arduous task. I took about three months to draft the initial 70,000+ word manuscript, complete with loads of research, fact-checking, and outlining, then after another six weeks, received the redlined copy back from Post Hill Press:

You never truly catch the smallest of errors until you do the audio, which took me 18 hours to crank out because I had to redo the last seven chapters due to corrupted files. The final edits even gave me liberty to add a few 2026 details, making the book extremely fresh upon release. By late February, it was only a waiting game.

Then came March 5.

I hate being salesy, but getting a successful book to market requires a strong launch. We didn’t have a traditional launch that has a year-long marketing campaign and long pre-order window, so making lists like The New York Times is going to be tough; however, you guys haven’t disappointed, and for that, I’m thankful. The rankings on Amazon for “all books” is constantly in flux and updates hourly based on sales velocity, but last night, here’s how The American War on Election Corruption stacked up:

Number one bestseller in election-themed books, and near the top of the pile in multiple history categories.

The book has three formats so far: paperback, hardcover, and Kindle (e-book). Each different format has its own sales categories, so the rankings are a bit skewed and suffer from split sales. Either way, my main goal is to impact the national conversation around election reform at this critical time, not to make commissions. In fact, I won’t make a dime until the publisher recoups all costs. My dream for this book is that it penetrates the national consciousness and provides substantial proof our elections are in dire need of repair. That’s exactly why I had Newt Gingrich write the foreword - for maximum appeal across the main Republican coalition, which has dragged its feet for years on fixing elections and continues to do so in the Senate to this day.

I would also like to thank Michael McDonald, friend and patriot from California, for purchasing 100 copies specifically for me to donate to veterans at events.

If you’ve already ordered the book, please review it as soon as possible. I am hoping for a “Trump bump” in coming weeks, and if that happens, my listing will be flooded with hate and fake reviews, like the one we already have. If you’ve not ordered one, please consider doing so here: https://www.amazon.com/American-War-Election-Corruption-Crusade/dp/B0GQM7XW15

For those who have the book and have already read it or find it as convincing as I hoped it would be, consider ordering for your state legislators or local officials, especially if they are the type open to enhancing their knowledge on this topic. A bunch are going to be distributed in Arizona in coming days, including way up the chain of state government.

Thank you all for your support; please email kesler.holly@gmail.com to schedule any events like this one:

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.