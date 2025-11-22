Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

Deborah McCauley
13h

Thank you, l like MTG, but as you said, she can't stand alone, Trump was chosen and can take the heat. There is soooo muuch to turn around and DC and the left, and others are fighting tooth and nail. So much evil and hate. Perhaps us older Christians need to start a prayer chain to open the way for a mighty move of God

Deb Nance
11h

Trump uses people for specific purposes. MTG was valuable during the destruction phase. But now Trump has moved on to reconstruction.

