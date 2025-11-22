I’m not going to pretend to have the inside baseball on everything that led to Marjorie Taylor Greene announcing her forthcoming resignation from Congress, effective January 5, 2026. I have plenty of opinions on what she did well, and what she didn’t do so well, but I try to limit opinion pieces in favor of actionable guidance whenever possible, so I’ll stick to that in this Saturday piece.

Representative Greene was on the right side of many important issues. She favored certain positions much of Trump’s base wishes he would get behind, and in some cases the roles are reversed. There should be room in the overall framework of political problem solving to fuse ideas together, but when 8 or 10 different ideologies are shoehorned into two parties, conflict and dissolution are often inevitable.

Still - I must caution as I have over the years - that the battle for preserving freedom and liberty is a never-ending one. There is no end to “this.” If the Democrat Party were to dissolve today, we would be besieged with existential threats to liberty from another direction almost immediately. In fact, we already have plenty of threats to liberty in the weakness of many members of the Republican Party, who are beholden to foreign and domestic donors and special interests.

If you side with Representative Greene in this dispute, then remember she is but one of 435 members of the U.S. House, and even at her best, she is incapable of making positive change without being accompanied by scores of others sharing convictions that the status quo in Washington must change. If you side President in this dispute, then this is the simplest way to understand this issue:

President Trump’s term in the White House expires on January 20, 2029.

Three years, 1 month, and 29 days from now.

So, unless your plan is to place the weight of the world on one man or woman, or on one or even a few Congressmen, Senators, influencers, or media personalities, you have no choice but to step up and be involved in the political process. Parties change platforms when they are directed by the votes of subordinate leaders at the lowest levels over a significant enough period of time. The good news is this doesn’t take relocating across the country for you to do. It takes being willing to go to local meetings, volunteer, sign up for leadership positions, and drag people with you when necessary.

If you’re restless with certain positions that never seem to change, then understand they are there because they went largely unchallenged before mass media brought people to the point of realizing the country was on the verge of collapse unless resuscitated by a powerful new movement. If you’re viewing day-to-day events through a microscope, then you’ll inevitably be disappointed as what must come to pass is delayed, hindered, or otherwise obstructed, like it was in the 2020 quasi-election, which set everything back four years, and then some, when taking all the damage of the Biden administration into account.

I’ve split the baby here. This may not be what you wanted to hear if you’re deep into the division you can find over on X. We don’t know everything going on behind the scenes, but one thing we all know is that without the investment of the people in the political destiny of the country, there is no future for liberty and freedom in the United States. No one man or woman can uphold that which is meant to be a shared responsibility given to the citizenry.

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.