In the present age of lies, swimming upstream with the truth is so hard that it often becomes easy to fall into passing around half-truths and shortcuts, which then become full-blown conspiracy theories threatening the credibility of anyone associated with them. That is one reason why I sit still and quiet, waiting for more information, every time a big story comes out. I want to be accurate more than I want to go first with my opinion.

The best conspiracies (not conspiracy theories) are the ones in which the bad actors admit to them. Such is the case of the 2020 United States Census, which the Census Bureau itself admitted it botched. My estimate is that at least 16 electoral votes net were swung by it, which cost Republicans perhaps that many House Representatives concurrently. You can read that piece here, which is one of the most popular I’ve ever written on this platform:

Realizing he was going to get canned amidst Republicans talking about this very issue in the opening weeks of Trump’s second term, Robert Santos quietly ditched his position as Census Director and got the hell out of Dodge. President Trump launched an internal Census recount of numerous states (which would require substantial actions to be of any use before 2032), and yesterday, the Census Bureau released its annual population estimates:

These numbers are eye-popping, and even they don’t tell the entire tale. At surface level, they spell out a coming decline for the Democrats that is already compelling enough, and one which would be fatal if legitimate election reforms ever happened.

Critical Mathematical Analysis

Here are few key takeaways of 2025’s population estimates and what they, if sustained, mean for the 2030 electoral apportionment:

All 7 states slated to gain electoral votes were carried by President Trump in 2024

The 7 Trump states stand to gain a total of 11 electoral votes

8 states stand to lose electoral votes, including Pennsylvania and Wisconsin (both won by Trump)

Trump would have won the 2024 Election by a 321-217 margin in the Electoral College, for a net swing of 18 electoral votes

Texas is set to increase its electoral apportionment by 10%, moving from 40 to 44

Florida is moving up 2 electors, but given the rate of population growth, may continue to expand

Why These Changes?