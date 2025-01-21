Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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Diane Knight's avatar
Diane Knight
Jan 21, 2025

The pardons biden made wont stick because biden was never the real president

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Sarabeth Smith's avatar
Sarabeth Smith
Jan 21, 2025

And...Fauci did all of it while being the highest paid federal government employee. At Fauci's age, a life prison sentence would not do justice because he would probably be killed in prison and hanging isn't good enough either. I trust completely that he will get righteous justice one way or the other. This is not over yet.

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