I figured today’s article would focus on executive actions taken by President Trump within the first 24 hours of his new administration, but the flow of information is so great it needs to run a little while longer so it can be properly appreciated, quantified, and analyzed. As I predicted in my final Biden-era election analysis article, published two days ago, the final 24 hours in office for Joe Biden were dotted by the expected corrupt behavior, especially with regard to pardoning people who should face justice in the coming years but have been sheltered by the political class and their media gatekeepers.

While there will be time enough for more January 6th justice on the other side of the long-awaited pardons cut last night, one of the key reasons the American people had to uninstall the Biden-Harris regime is because the COVID-19 scam was perpetrated upon the nation as the political establishment’s break glass in case of emergency measure to prevent Trump from coasting to a second term back in 2020. And just who was the key player in foisting the COVID fiasco on our country?

The title of this article should have told you I’m talking about the one and only Anthony Fauci, who along with the insufferable Deborah Birx, brought the United States to a standstill, destroyed our economy, exacerbated an already-serious mental health crisis, halted childhood development, wrecked recreation, and promoted experimental shot therapies so extensively they became mandatory for most employment and travel in what is supposed to be the freest country on Earth. In case you missed the news in all the excitement surrounding Inauguration Day, Fauci was among those pardoned at the final hour.

I am sick and tired of hearing people whine about President Trump failing to condemn the COVID-19 “vaccine” (which, unlike a vaccine, doesn’t prevent the transmission or acquisition of the virus) in an election year when over 80% of the population received at least one dose of it. Did you want him to get reelected, or cause chaos and pandemonium while opening himself up to being cast as indecisive, ineffective, and reckless? Nearly every mainstream “conservative” account that wants to crucify Trump over the COVID-19 shots begged for Operation Warp Speed to move as quickly as possible, because it was thought as the primary means of ending the so-called pandemic, reopening the country fully, and getting Trump reelected. When it was apparent Joe Biden would become President, and the shots were finally authorized for public use, our side bitched endlessly about how the government held the shots up to hurt Trump. You may have memory holed it, but I have not.

The little asshole you should all be blaming is Fauci, who forgot his lies long enough to attend the Nationals’ delayed season opener in 2020, threw out the first pitch, and yucked it up in the stands, with mask in chinstrap mode, while your friends were filing for unemployment and trying to get in and out of the grocery store without getting into a fight with the manager over sneaking a puff of fresh air when you thought they weren’t looking. The guy literally made up social distancing guidelines out of thin air, which led to ridiculous circles being placed on the floor six feet apart; ironically, all nations using the metric system placed their circles two meters apart, which is 6’6 ¾” for those keeping score at home. So much for science. After all, what is 9.375% between friends? Don’t forget to wash your hands.

Many co-conspirators aided Fauci’s efforts to mislead President Trump and spread fear throughout the population, which is still evident today when observing mindless lemmings strolling through airports or other public spaces expecting a piece of cloth with gaps larger than virus spores themselves to keep them healthy, when fresh air, diet, proper sleep, and physical fitness have always been what a real doctor would order. I have no doubt President Trump would have prevailed in the 2020 election if not for the actions of the rogue medical community, spearheaded by Fauci. Fauci’s fear mongering, propaganda, lies, and cover provided for a virus resembling the common cold and originating in a lab, which magically made influenza deaths disappear, gave a false mandate to state-level elected officials for unilaterally altering election rules, fully dodging legislative approval, under color of crisis.

Well, you never can be too safe, you see. I personally know someone who died from COVID! So it destroyed the economy, upended the most powerful office on Earth, and contributed to the mental derangement of young people learning to socialize while at play or in the classroom. That doesn’t mean Fauci is a bad guy.

I know all of you have heard a quote like that from someone you thought knew better. The truth is, Fauci knew plenty about the virus, knew masks wouldn’t work, and did all he could to hinder President Trump from using executive authority to overrule him, knowing Trump was fighting for reelection and had no idea the scale of election manipulation that would come to bear in November. Fauci knowingly conspired to overthrow the Commander-in-Chief. Since, as we’ve been conditioned by the media, Fauci did nothing wrong (sarcasm intended), here is his pardon:

Fauci’s pardon, like those given to Biden’s family, covers more than 11 years, and most importantly for Fauci, the critical period from 2019 through 2022 when he was deceiving the Trump camp, and by extension, the American people and the rest of the world. Presidential pardon power means Fauci will be left unpunished by the United States for “offenses against the United States” – any offenses, including:

· Colluding over lab development and release · Seeding propaganda in the media · Misleading the President and members of the Coronavirus Task Force for purpose of implementing societal controls and restrictions · Forcing through and promoting an untested, experimental shot therapy that does not fit the definition of “vaccine”

This list could go on. The bad news for us is that Biden’s pardon means no American court will be able to touch Fauci, who at 84 has limited time to account for his role in destroying our country. Ongoing conversations about “crimes against humanity” raise the subject of the International Criminal Court, established by the “Rome Statute” of 1998. The United States, even though it signed the original treaty, has not bound us to the international court in what is truly a double-edged sword.

Fauci would be a prime candidate for prosecution in the ICC under the banner of inhumane acts causing great suffering, and because the United States cannot and will not prosecute Fauci and his retinue thanks to Biden’s pardon; however, many U.S. bureaucrats who could legitimately fall under punishment in the ICC oppose it out of self-preservation, and others (including President Trump) do because it would usurp American sovereignty and, if ill motivated, would subject Americans to lack of due process, right to a jury trial, or other miscarriages of justice, including those against American military forces operating in a just capacity.

I have little doubt Fauci would be found guilty of crimes against humanity once all facts were on the table. The damage caused to not just the American economy and collective well-being, but to those of the world, is incalculable and still accruing. While I must admit I am slightly agitated we can’t just throw Fauci in front of an international court after prodding from President Trump and seconded motions from the rest of the world, I also recognize this awakening is about restoring American sovereignty, and unlike many hesitations to our good ideas, reluctance to join the ICC is merited.

Anthony Fauci is going to live out his days in comfort and will doubtlessly get at least one more fat book deal to throw shade at those of us who don’t live in fear of viruses or believe the many lies that upended our nation beginning five years ago. On this Earth, he is likely to escape from justice. This leaves President Trump with few options for partial remediation. My recommendation is a Presidential Proclamation of Treason, which is a pardon granted to a group or individual for the Offense of Treason Against the United States. It can be given as a blanket proclamation, and doesn’t need to single anyone out by name, although that can and would certainly be done by the President when explaining the action off the record.

Here is a great example from President Andrew Johnson after the Civil War:

December 25, 1868 By the President of the United States of America



A Proclamation Whereas the President of the United States has heretofore set forth several proclamations offering amnesty and pardon to persons who had been or were concerned in the late rebellion against the lawful authority of the Government of the United States, which proclamations were severally issued on the 8th day of December, 1863, on the 26th day of March, 1864, on the 29th day of May, 1865, on the 7th day of September, 1867, and on the 4th day of July, in the present year; and Whereas the authority of the Federal Government having been reestablished in all the States and Territories within the jurisdiction of the United States, it is believed that such prudential reservations and exceptions as at the dates of said several proclamations were deemed necessary and proper may now be wisely and justly relinquished, and that an universal amnesty and pardon for participation in said rebellion extended to all who have borne any part therein will tend to secure permanent peace, order, and prosperity throughout the land, and to renew and fully restore confidence and fraternal feeling among the whole people, and their respect for and attachment to the National Government, designed by its patriotic founders for the general good: Now, therefore, be it known that I, Andrew Johnson President of the United States, by virtue of the power and authority in me vested by the Constitution and in the name of the sovereign people of the United States, do hereby proclaim and declare unconditionally and without reservation, to all and to every person who, directly or indirectly, participated in the late insurrection or rebellion a full pardon and amnesty for the offense of treason against the United States or of adhering to their enemies during the late civil war, with restoration of all rights, privileges, and immunities under the Constitution and the laws which have been made in pursuance thereof. In testimony whereof I have signed these presents with my hand and have caused the seal of the United States to be hereunto affixed. Done at the city of Washington, the 25th day of December, A. D. 1868, and of the Independence of the United States of America the ninety-third. ANDREW JOHNSON. By the President: F. W. SEWARD, Acting Secretary of State

A pardon prevents someone from being prosecuted for a crime or potential crime. It does not protect someone from having to give public testimony about their role in each event, such as the deliberate mismanagement of a so-called pandemic designed to overthrow the government of the United States – accurately described as treason.

Enough evidence already exists to label Fauci a “traitor” for the rest of time, and only God knows how much more would come out once all discoverable items are in full view of the public. Remember, Benedict Arnold died in London in 1801 and never faced justice in America.

How does history remember him?

Mr. President, please make it known to posterity exactly how they should remember Dr. Anthony Fauci, and his role in capsizing the United States of America from 2019 to 2022.

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.