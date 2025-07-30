Welcome to the latest installment of The Sizzle, which provides a deeper assessment of what the news won’t tell you when rattling off typically deranged headlines and untruthful narratives. These musings cover items and stories making the rounds in the news as we approach the end of July:

I. Carville Whistles Past the Graveyard

James Carville has been around for a long time, and as such, is fun to watch when he’s having meltdowns over Democrat losses or dishing out criticism of his own side. He clearly comes from a different day and age that existed before the Democrats were utterly insane and incapable of reaching working-class voters in the heart of the country. In fact, Carville is responsible for one of my favorite political quotes regarding Pennsylvania, in which he described the state as, “Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, with Alabama in between.”

Carville went on Fox News on Monday and referred to a “bucketload” of talent and “deep bench” the Democrats have stashed away somewhere that I’m apparently unaware of, and that hasn’t made a dent in party registration anywhere that tracks it.

Sorry, Jim, but the country is going to be thoroughly irritated once they figure out who Jasmine Crockett is, and your next presidential race is shaping up to be a three-way shootout between the governor of a failing state that primarily exports people, and two Midwestern governors who will forget a working-class exists once the deranged Democrat base demands reparations or fealty to whatever abhorrent cause they’re pushing in late 2027.

A real Republican golden age can begin as soon as the corruption of the 2020 Census is remedied and the end of industrialized election fraud, driven by the corruption of voter registration extended to the mail-in voting process, is prioritized either executively or via massive federal legislation. Carville will then find there is almost no sanctuary remaining for a party whose extinction would go hand in hand with something as monumental as a golden age.

II. Reading Some 2026 Tea Leaves