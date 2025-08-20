Welcome to the latest installment of The Sizzle, which provides a deeper assessment of what the news won’t tell you when rattling off typically deranged headlines and untruthful narratives. These musings cover items and stories making the rounds in the news here in the third week of August:

I. Deterrence is the Best Option

Success often requires mastery of multiple courses of action. For fitness, someone wanting to build a great physique needs to master both strength training and healthy eating. In modern-day elections, parties need to figure out how to get strong turnout and create election laws that snuff out the potential for fraudulent balloting, especially in known hot spots throughout their states.

In the case of controlling illegal immigration, twofold success requires preventing the entry of new illegal aliens and getting rid of as many existing ones as is possible. Even if deported, too many illegal aliens are far too willing to sneak back into the United States if they realize what is most likely to happen to them is a soft landing back in their home country - Mexico, Guatemala, or Honduras, for instance.

The Trump 47 administration’s third-country deportation strategy, in this sense, is brilliant and psychologically effective. Courts have ruled with the administration to be able to send illegal aliens to countries they are not from, and arrangements with additional countries agreeing to terms, such as Honduras and Uganda this week.

They join a growing list of exotic locales that have already agreed to accept deportees, or are on the short list to be approached. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem recently attested that 1.6 million illegal aliens have already left the country under Trump 47, either through involuntary or self-deportation.

If the United Nations is in an uproar over the supposed lack of humanity involved in sending an illegal alien from Latin America off to a place like South Sudan, then I think that means the psychological play is extremely effective:

“To protect people from torture and other prohibited cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, enforced disappearances, and risks to life, they must be given an opportunity to express their objections to removal in a legally supervised procedure,” the experts said.

The experts should put pen to paper and figure out how likely the standard repeat border offender is to tunnel his way into the U.S. if he has a 50-50 shot at winding up running from cannibals halfway across the world. In my opinion, the third-country deportation strategy is as effective as putting a blazing fastball under a hitter’s chin when he won’t back off the plate.

There’s a great joke out there that goes like this:

A trucker went into a local bookstore and asked the purple-haired employee if she had the latest book about how Trump plans to deport millions of people in just four years. He couldn’t remember the title.

The employee raged and screamed at the trucker, “Get the hell out of here and don’t ever come back again!”

The trucker replied, “Yes, that’s the one!”

II. Newsom Fully Committed to Democrat Utopia

Republicans are going to need to sharpen their legal pencils and dish out some hefty attorney’s fees if they want the pending gains in Texas to equal anything positive in the net column. Gavin Newsom, governor of the failing state of California, has announced a special election on November 4, pending passage of new legislative maps by the Democrat-run state legislature.