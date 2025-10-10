Welcome to the latest installment of The Sizzle, which provides a deeper assessment of what the news won’t tell you when rattling off typically deranged headlines and untruthful narratives. These musings cover items and stories making the rounds in the news here in the second week of October:

I. Blessed Are The Peacemakers

In June, I issued my thoughts on President Trump’s ceasefire between Israel and Iran:

Frankly, I’ve been disgusted by much of the commentary I’ve seen on the 12 Day War. Far too many people have engaged emotionally, or made it about their feelings, rather than the fact that getting to peace is the most important matter. Any way you slice it, peace is paramount – whether in saving human lives or in having the political capital necessary to advance an agenda which may relieve suffering in America. No matter which perceived grievances lay in the past, everyone involved in a conflict is afforded the opportunity to move toward peace or conflict with each passing step. Many hardcore patriots who raised legitimate concerns about potential consequences of U.S. involvement in the conflict were mocked by online commenters, accused of being disloyal, and accused of siding with Iran. This is not how I feel about how I was treated, because I hang out over here, where the people are generally sane and emotionally healthy and kept my insights on a strategic level – but I saw it everywhere else. Based on President Trump’s recent actions, including his colorful commentary early this morning, it is clear he understands the threat of prolonged military engagement, and the pressure put on him to engage in it despite his foreign policy positions. If Iran and Israel have anything in common, it’s the simple fact that they have citizens both good and bad, who live under governments which often operate independently from what the people want. That also happens to be how things have been in America for quite some time, with the strongest and most prosperous nation on Earth hanging on the whims of unelected judges, unknown bureaucrats, and global special interests who couldn’t care less what our electorate says.

Incredibly, even with the kinetic actions between both nations, U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, and the ceasefire all occurring less than four months ago, the world has seemingly forgotten the magnitude of that ceasefire and what it must have taken to bring a halt to hostilities between two governments that undoubtedly hate one another and everything living inside the others’ borders. Even with peace undoubtedly the best option, Trump’s actions didn’t satisfy the most insatiable on either side of that conflict. When combined with continued political violence in the United States, shutdown drama and other newsworthy events, the Israel-Iran truce seems like a distant memory.

Now, even The Washington Post is publishing opinion in support of Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, which must have brought them great pain and suffering to do (this morning, it was revealed that Nobel Committee gave the award to a no-name from Venezuela no one is watching). That award, of course, would have been for the Israel-Hamas ceasefire brokered this week, which the IDF reports is now in effect.

The terms of the agreement require return of hostages, withdrawal of Israeli forces, and expectations for future conduct required to maintain relative peace. You can read about those in great detail elsewhere; I am here to discuss the overarching ramifications of such an arrangement from the perspective of a post-9/11 junior military officer.

First and foremost, this is a fragile and cold peace. Much like Israel and Iran, both sides hate one another’s guts and would prefer the other not to exist. By virtue of this simple observation alone, a ceasefire seems as likely on paper as finding a needle in a haystack. In many conflicts, the sides see one another as brethren. Europeans killing Europeans in world wars with families separated by arbitrary borders, or Americans killing Americans in the Civil War. In those instances, both sides prayed for peace and were relieved when the fighting was over.

Israel and Hamas are backed by voices from all over the world egging on conflict and cheering for continued havoc without regard for collateral damage, such as the devastation of nations or loss of civilian life. It isn’t my worry to examine motives, because a ceasefire here means ensuring America isn’t pushed into another regional conflict, and it has happened early enough in Trump’s term that the fulfillment of the ceasefire terms may ensure conditions peaceful enough that future American presidents don’t enter office only to immediately have a raging inferno of conflict to handle diplomatically.

I have learned the right has just as many absolutists as the left; to some, being happy about a peace between Israel and Iran or Israel and Hamas, which saves lives and prevents American commitment of sons and daughters, is tantamount to supporting Iran or Hamas. In foreign policy, I am Switzerland and I am America Only. My interest is in seeing that American military might is deployed to defend our borders, and if you recall, President Trump was twice (or thrice, depending on whom you read) elected, in part, to stop the proliferation of endless wars. Remembering and celebrating “blessed are the peacemakers” does not make one guilty of hating an entire people group. It makes that person thankful to see a key pillar of the President’s agenda upheld and the lion’s share of veterans hopeful the new class of warriors won’t wind up with a generation of broken minds gained through serving in decades-long peacekeeping operations that go nowhere.

II. Taking Dominion

In my forthcoming book, The American War On Election Corruption, I describe being sent a cease-and-desist letter by lawyers from Dominion Voting Systems. I have been privileged to know many lawyers who have applied their skills to the betterment of the country, and I have also known some who can turn what should have been a simple exchange into a nine-hour journey to the very bowels of hell by downplaying or ignoring significant issues and transforming the discussion of minutiae into significant harassment and conflict.