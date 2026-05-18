One of the most surreal experiences for me over the course of my journey in the trenches of America’s election integrity battle was my first visit to brief members of White House staff:

In the meeting, and ensuing meetings, one of the senior members who was present made the following point:

I agree the numbers suggest something is going on with our elections. But HOW are these ballots being collected? What is the mechanism?

I’ve spent a lot of time since then seeking to fill in the gaps and transform what I had to say from theory to documented fact. I already knew about the Biden DOJ going after Democrat election fraud in New Jersey and Connecticut primaries, which I wrote about in this newsletter and in The American War on Election Corruption (Chapter 4). It was clear, in reading the government’s investigation, that registration is the key to attaching bad ballots, and those seeking to undermine our elections know how to take advantage of the database and artificially ensure those “low propensity” voters (or fake registrations) wind up with a ballot turned in:

The foundation of the fraud, as I’ve said for years, is found in the voter roll. Without a voter roll, with voters forced to come in and present an ID, or meet strict requirements for receiving an absentee ballot, the only avenue of manual fraud available would be the Boss Tweed way of sending people to a voting center claiming to be someone they aren’t with a fraudulent ID card. That would require felonious participation from far more people who would be willing to spend time in the clink.

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I also wrote last year about how easy it is to organize a posse to collect ballots in an urban environment, using Orange County, California, as my example:

I have surmised that 1,300 paid ballot harvesters in Orange County could collect 100,000 ballots (77 each) at a cost of $3,000,000 (three million). The Harris campaign, in less than four months, raised $1.2 billion in campaign funds, or 400 times more money than I’ve parceled out here for a county that makes up nearly 1% of the population of the United States, and while being overly generous in my price paid per ballot.

Now, more vital information has made its way to the front of the line thanks to the efforts of resilient Washington state patriots. Bill Bruch, a top-notch election integrity warrior who has earned my trust over the past five years, broke the news in his newsletter, “All Things Politics,” when he pulled back the curtain on obvious cheating in King County, Washington:

OVERVIEW: ABANDONED BOX OF ELECTION MATERIALS April 16, 2026, WAGOP State Chairman and State Rep. Jim Walsh reported that a concerned citizen made a troubling discovery in February 2026: hundreds of undelivered WA State King County 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 ballots sitting in a large box on the ground, next to a dumpster behind a strip mall in Renton, WA. According to Chair Walsh, the Good Samaritan knew they were important, put the box in his truck, called King County Elections, then called the WA Secretary of State’s office (SoS), but was given the runaround. He even tried calling his congressional representative with no luck. So, he contacted Chair Walsh and gave the box to WAGOP.

Hundreds of ballots and a load of election materials were recovered, which linked four election cycles (2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025), all undeliverable yet cast aside for anyone to pick up. Why did King County give this man the runaround? Because they know good and well they run fraudulent elections. Remember the curious case of Jami Visaya in 2024?

Putting Together the Three Rs of Mail-In Ballot Fraud