Since we are quickly approaching the holidays, I’m feeling charitable. I will publish this article with the naive assumption there is no foul play present in the 2024 election, at least in the race for Electoral College votes - meaning I won’t be saying “Trump should have also carried Minnesota,” even though the execution of their elections is about as sound as my own ability to ice skate and any relatively close result there should be highly scrutinized. The 2020 election forced everyone’s eyes wide open for vote rigging, but far fewer have paid attention to the corruption of the last United States Census, conducted in one of the worst years in human history, 2020.

This isn’t me spit balling, here. The Census Bureau came out and admitted that they botched that census. Just like every pipe burst, power loss, machine failure, extension, or batch of found ballots always favors the Democrat candidate, who do you think the census botch favored? Democrats, of course. This admission led to me conducting a small research project last year you should familiarize yourself with before proceeding further.

These states shaded in green appear to have normal population data and likely accurate totals (or at least realistic), especially in context of the Census Bureau’s admission of which states they botched the most:

Here is how these states voted:

Harris 109 Electoral Votes (13 States + NE2 + DC)

Trump 89 Electoral Votes (12 States + ME2)

This means 340 Electoral Votes are assigned to states that appear to have been botched by the Census Bureau, with Harris needing 161 of 340 remaining (47.4%), and Trump needing 181 (53.6%). Maricopa County and Arizona are two prime examples of census rigging, and I presented that at the Arizona Senate’s election integrity hearing in February 2023:

Somehow, we are to believe Maricopa County can belch out more than 2 million ballots in each of the last two presidential races (including this year’s), with Trump coming up on 1.8 million votes in the Grand Canyon State, but Maricopa County just had its lowest growth decade since the 1970s, and the state as a whole since the 1960s? Either the Census Bureau is right about the population, meaning there is no way Democrats should get this many votes in a red state, or they are wrong, meaning they rigged the census to favor Democrats. There are no other ways around this problem.

Guess which state stayed parked at 11 electoral votes this decade? If you guessed Arizona, you win the prize of self-satisfaction. Not only does that weaken Trump’s quiver of electoral votes, it deprives a Republican-held legislature from carving up the map to yield one more likely Republican congressional seat, which could easily be burrowed into Paul Gosar’s AZ-9 District, which he won by more than 30%. Meanwhile, Rhode Island maintained all 4 of its electoral votes, and Colorado and Oregon gained one each, for a net gain of 3 for Kamala Harris.

So, what should the map have looked like with fair apportionment of Electoral College votes, assuming no results are tampered with at the Presidential level?

Trump 320 Electoral Votes

Harris 218 Electoral Votes

This is a swing of 16 electoral votes toward Trump, in line with what I estimated in my initial research project.

Harris’s quiver of votes is weaker by 5 in California and 2 in New York if they were properly assessed with a declining population of only citizens (which is also what limits Texas to gaining just one electoral vote in my model), and she also loses another vote in Rhode Island, which is being propped up by the Bureau’s underhanded methodologies.

Trump gains Electoral Votes in the following:

· Florida +1

· Texas +1

· Utah +1

· Arizona +1

· Georgia +1

· Tennessee +1

· Nevada +1

Keep in mind, these estimates are conservative. Several rapidly populating states, like South Carolina, North Carolina, and Alabama were kept at their existing Electoral College totals for the sake of restraint, and so were stagnated blue states full of illegals like Illinois and New Jersey. Prior to the election, I identified Trump’s 2020 certified slate (now worth 235 Electoral Votes), which included North Carolina, plus Georgia and Pennsylvania, to be the quickest path to an even 270, which he hit on Election Night. With these adjustments in play, Trump’s starting point would have been 240 instead of 235, allowing for the following outcomes that would have resulted in losses under the current system:

· Pennsylvania + Arizona = victory

· Pennsylvania + Wisconsin = 269-269 tie

· Wisconsin + Arizona + Nevada = 269-269 tie

· Georgia + Arizona = 269-269 tie

· Georgia + Arizona + Nevada = victory

A net shift of 16 electoral votes favoring Harris completely negates the votes gained from winning one of Georgia or North Carolina, and almost cancels out Michigan’s vote count (15) exactly.

The 8 Electoral Votes lost from California, New York, and Rhode Island would likely mean a loss of at least 6 Democrat congressmen, assuming California and New York would redraw lines to push out at least one GOP congressman to counter the adjustment. The addition of 8 Republican Electoral Votes would likely mean an increase of 8 GOP congressmen, since even Nevada’s Democrat legislature would find it difficult to hold on to more than the three seats they already control in close races.

Assuming the GOP will hold 221 House seats contingent upon Nick Begich flipping Alaska-At Large and John Duarte holding CA-13, these apportionment adjustments would have delivered Trump a 236-199 majority, rather than the flimsy recipe for gridlock he’s going to have now. None of these changes factor in the sweeping election reform that is required to mop up the stolen down ballot Senate and House races and expand the excessively narrow margins Trump won in the battleground states where cheating was heavily concentrated.



As time passes and I receive and analyze certified data, you will discover more about the 2024 Election than you probably wish you knew. Remember that all corruption is deeply rooted, and just as the foundation of electoral manipulation is found in the voter roll, the pre-rigging is done well in advance by government agencies that can simply blame a virus created in a lab and deliberate error for the distortion they have created in the Electoral College and the representation of We the People in the U.S. House.

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.