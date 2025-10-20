On Saturday, Rachel took off for an errand over on the east side of Tucson. She texted me from a traffic signal:

No Kings protest in Rita Ranch

…followed immediately by the eye roll emoji. An hour later, I received an update that they (“white libs” according to Rachel) were long gone, despite fall temperatures in the mid-80s. All throughout our country, massively misinformed and easily brainwashed Americans exercised their rights to assemble and protest against a supposed “king” - ranging from New York City, to Lincoln, to Seattle, and beyond to our non-contiguous states.

“No Kings” hippie fest in New York City

“No kings!” What a brilliant idea. In fact, America was founded on the idea that royalty was out of fashion and a Republic for free citizens endowed with inalienable rights was in order. I can feel rainbows and butterflies coming out of every corner of the natural world as we enter this time of national unity and togetherness. No one at Republican meetings supports the concept of America having a king, and apparently, neither do the Trump-hating, political violence supporting Democrats who are losing their asses in practically every state that registers voters by political party as we approach the one-year anniversary of President Trump’s landslide win over Kamala Harris, who was ironically nominated in a uniquely un-Democratic fashion in which no one voted for her to take the lead spot.

So, we agree. Keep monarchies out of America. What could possibly be the problem, then?

The problem here is that Donald J. Trump is the worst “king” of all time, which is clear to me as I compare and contrast the temperament, ambition, and behaviors of kings stretching back to the dawn of mankind.

I am a stickler for definitions and specificity. I don’t like it when people throw around phrases like “separation of church and state,” so when I hear it, I ask the person who said it which founding document the phrase can be found in. They never know that it came from an 1802 letter from President Thomas Jefferson written to Baptists in Danbury, Connecticut, who feared that a growing federal government would soon come to restrict free religious assembly and speech. These fears tied back to the old days and problems with the Church of England, which would have been known to the grandparents of those who wrote Jefferson with their concerns. Jefferson’s reply said that a “wall of separation” existed between church and state, and in the context of the rest of his letter, that phrase clearly meant the government stood to protect free religious expression.

These reprobate 60s hippies who fill their drug-addled brains with MSNBC talking points all day now need to explain how the following three focus areas make Trump a king of any type:

I. Deep State Saboteurs

Both of Trump’s terms have featured saboteurs from the inside of the federal government. They’re not as vocal or obvious this time around, but his first term, they did exactly as they pleased and ran straight to the press with every leak they could get hold of. I’m talking about people like:

· James Comey

· John Bolton

· Alexander Vindman

· Lisa Page

· Peter Strzok

· Anthony Fauci

Recently, Comey and Bolton have been indicted for various charges and are out and free waiting for additional proceedings to begin. The other four on that list should also face justice, and I could use thousands more words to list out all the other subversives who pushed the Russiagate scam, COVID-19 lockdowns, and worst of all, the twists and turns necessary to facilitate the stolen election of 2020. Opening Pandora’s box on the final item requires getting into current elected officials, which would really foster a sense of national purpose as Michigan’s terrible trio, Josh Shapiro, Brad Raffensperger, Keith Ellison, Katie Hobbs, and others find their seats increasingly hot.

Trump, despite the 2020 election being ripped from him, returned to power four years older and wiser in 2025, and yet, these national enemies are being afforded Constitutional due process, access to social media, and an accompaniment of media cover seeking to distract from the facts of their charges and foster discord in the general populace.

Wouldn’t a real king have just strung these guys up with cries of “treason”?