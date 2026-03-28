Announcement: Thanks to incredible support, and approaching 7,000 copies sold in just three weeks, Amazon is now allowing bulk purchasing of The American War on Election Corruption - with a substantial discount now available (roughly one free copy for every two purchased). That means for books events or groups, your money goes a lot further. Please contact me for details if you have any questions or want to set up a large order or event at skeshel@protonmail.com.

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Thursday, I was in Washington, D.C., to take care of a mission Speaker Newt Gingrich, the author of the foreword to The American War on Election Corruption, said needed to happen. During an interview on “Newt’s World” the week after the book released, the Speaker suggested he was going to advise President Trump to have a copy distributed to every member of Congress. With this known, a patriot from Pennsylvania stepped and sponsored 535 copies for distribution. On a whim, I got out east and made it happen, with help from a key member of Congress:

As with so many massive projects taken on with time constraints, not everyone got their copy - there were locked offices, meetings in progress, and some rejections from people with offices that look like this:

But we had nearly 100% distribution in the United States Senate, the beating heart of what is going on with the SAVE America Act - and I even bumped into a few Senators (some friendly and others not so much) who appeared to have interest in the unique “F Curve” adorning the cover. Lisa Murkowski got a special note for her inaction and jellyfish-like behavior in representing a state that hasn’t backed a Democrat for president since 1964:

I do expect, based on certain things I’ve been told, that the President will get behind the book and that many members will indeed be digging in. For those of you local to Washington, D.C., check the dumpsters around the Capitol for extra copies chucked out the window by radicals in Congress.

Now, here’s an option for your groups, made easier by the bulk purchasing option outlined above. Please consider sponsoring copies to your state legislatures or local government officials. Those closer to the people are more likely to be influenced by what is quickly becoming the key work on elections in the Trump era from a right of center perspective. Just yesterday, a Texas patriot sponsored 31 copies, one for each member of the Texas Senate. Also, because I know you like the quirky trivia - Texas has 31 Senators because there are 31 Proverbs, and it has 150 Representatives because there are 150 Psalms. I am arranging for a friend in Texas to deliver them personally.

Here is progress so far as to who in our highest levels of government has been sponsored for a copy of The American War on Election Corruption:

Thank you all for your attention to this matter. If I may help deconflict or guide, please contact me at skeshel@protonmail.com; you should also email me with the name of your legislator if you are only sponsoring one or a few, so I can track who has copies. If you’ve read the book, please leave me a review!

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.