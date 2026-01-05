There is no such thing as easing your way into a New Year in the Trump era, where politics is bloodsport and massive stories fade away like a wave into the ocean as soon as the next crest rises. This morning, a week after having been fully crippled by a 23-year-old with a camera, Minnesota Governor and former Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz announced he would not seek reelection to the state’s top spot in 2026.

You can read the entire statement in the link above, but I’m going to tear it apart in small bits. The backlash must have been severe, because Walz doesn’t even have confidence in Minnesota’s rigged elections, which I rip to shreds since my forthcoming book, The American War on Election Corruption.

In penning this statement, which alludes to the certainty that any Republican, including Mike Lindell, would top him this fall thanks to the fallout from his nonexistent leadership, Walz wrote his own political obituary, and it is a delicious in how it presents standard Democrat lack of accountability and blame-shifting.

WALZ: "For the last several years, an organized group of criminals have sought to take advantage of our state’s generosity. And even as we make progress in the fight against the fraudsters, we now see an organized group of political actors seeking to take advantage of the crisis.“

Captain K: Almost all efforts against Minnesota fraud have been pushed by the federal government, with Walz being dragged along every step of the way. Here is local news digging into the “Feeding Our Future” fraud network in early 2022, the year Walz was first reelected. State watchdogs have claimed Walz has been ignoring red flags since the days of the COVID-19 scare. His state’s “generosity” has not been over mere pennies - the number associated with this widespread fraud, linked overwhelmingly to the Somali population, now clears $9 billion.

WALZ: “I won’t mince words here. Donald Trump and his allies – in Washington, in St. Paul, and online – want to make our state a colder, meaner place. They want to poison our people against each other by attacking our neighbors. And, ultimately, they want to take away much of what makes Minnesota the best place in America to raise a family. They’ve already begun by taking our tax dollars that were meant to help families afford child care. And they have no intention of stopping there.

“Make no mistake: We should be concerned about fraud in our state government. We cannot effectively deliver programs and services if we can’t earn the public’s trust. That’s why, over the past few years, we’ve made systemic changes to the way we do business.”

Captain K: Trump’s allies in St. Paul? Do you mean a very narrow Republican House majority, with no control of the Senate? We agree here, Tim - no real Americans want to stop pursuing Minnesota, and now we are finding the same fraud DNA in other states, like Ohio, Maine, and Washington. Get used to it.

