I hadn’t planned to write today, and have been sticking to Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays since a few weeks ago, with a freebie on the weekend. I felt it would have been tacky to swoop in with a “click me” article yesterday as everyone consumed every bit of news that could be found as Charlie Kirk fought for his life, and then after that fight had come to an end. Before the shooting happened, I loaded in almost 3,000 new subscribers from our legislative district here in Arizona. I’d like everyone to know that I regret the fact that many of you reading will be getting a welcome e-mail when, if I had known how yesterday would have turned out, I’d have held off on loading in new email addresses.

My reservations over rushing to create an Internet post are held because I despise opportunism and clickbait. I intend for this newsletter to educate, and that’s what I’m going to be doing today. The feelings I felt yesterday in the wake of Kirk’s heartbreaking shooting reminded me of those I felt as a 16-year-old kid learning about 9/11 in real time. I didn’t know anyone at the World Trade Center, or responding to it, that day, yet I felt as if I did and as if I too could feel their pain and distress; likewise, I only met Charlie one time, when I shook his hand as he exited the stage at Dream City Church at an event in January 2022. Because he operated in the same circles as me, and was close to many of my friends and trusted colleagues, I felt as if I knew him by extension. While the loss of life on 9/11 is drastically greater and the worldwide impact reverberates to this day, the feelings of shock, horror, and disgust are very familiar. I struggled to sleep last night, and can only imagine how those close to Charlie must feel. That includes friends and family, and his many colleagues and pupils attached to him through his extensive body of work.

In my capacity as Second Gentleman of Arizona’s 17th Legislative District, I have learned it is nearly impossible to be involved in Republican political circles without crossing swords with Turning Point USA. I remember taking issue with some things Charlie said around election time last year and voicing those on X, but I’ve never doubted that the organization sought to stay true to its values and get the brightest young minds involved. I’ve run into 18-year-old kids all over the country who want nothing more than to pass down a freer nation once they become parents and grandparents, such as those who ran my event in Erie, Pennsylvania, last year from the Penn State Behrend campus. TPUSA is everywhere, and to extent any criticism of higher decision making at TPUSA to the collegiate ranks is tasteless and unnecessary.

This isn’t the right space to speculate on why this happened or who did this. Too many things already don’t add up, but my pain in this moment is about the loss of reverence for human life, which our country cannot sustain. Charlie did monumental things in the political world, and one thing I have no doubt over is that this moment will create thousands of Charlie Kirks from every corner of the nation. Yesterday, I heard from many friends I only hear from sporadically who are outraged about what just occurred in full view of the American people. These are not hardcore political minds by any means - they are normies, people who vote but view politics through a lens of exhaustion and begrudging duty.

A time of radicalization is upon us, and it’s about damn time if you’re a normal, red-blooded American attempting to reach across the proverbial aisle to people who hate your guts.

I am not talking about the figures and analysis you normally read in this newsletter, or how this mindless killing with impact the political world (and it will). That can and must wait, and if not for a prescheduled interview with Sean Spicer today and an event that simply cannot be rescheduled, I’d give it a few weeks before I would feel alright jumping into business as usual. The time has come in which the normal, head-in-the-sand moderate or weak Republican is finally aware of the danger posed by the ideological left. The leftist base of the United States is a terrorist front, plain and simple, and they possess an ideology antithetical to everything the founding fathers believed. If you’ve read Captain K’s Corner long enough, then you should know by now that the left’s default party, the Democrat Party, is getting its brains beat out month after month in every single state that registers voters by party. They are losing politically, and because they are losing in the peaceful game, their shock troops have a different game in mind.

That game is a deadly one, as we discovered yesterday. I cannot and will not use my platform to call for retaliatory violence, but if you think this is going to stop because every significant Democrat posted their phony sympathies on X, you are out of your mind. Left-wingers who spend all day consuming propaganda mainstream media, getting ideas from influencers on social media, and communicating exclusively with those who hold their hate-filled ideas will continue to strike, because their political ideology is their world and indeed their religion. They are turning the United States into a third-world nation in decorum and behavior, and as many pointed out yesterday, have now broken the social contract that makes us Americans.

The left are not Americans. They are demon-possessed, hate-filled sycophants for a cause of evil, and I am done mincing words and playing nice. Van Jones, Katy Tur, TMZ, and all the other idiots who had wisecracks, what abouts, and blame sharing are complicit, as are the many weak politicians and pastors across this country who refuse to call evil evil. You aren’t dealing with a political movement anymore. We are playing politics, not them. You are dealing with a nest of evil so thick it wouldn’t go away if the Republican Party won every presidential election from here on out and gained trifectas in all 50 states. It’s not going to simply go away, because it has been fed toxicity, evil, and suggestively violent ideas for decades now. Rachel (Mrs. K) pointed out yesterday that most of this falls on Barack Obama, who had an unprecedented opportunity to do good, and to heal divisions, mend fences, and point the nation away from self-destruction. Instead, he ushered in more hatred, division, and racism than any man should possibly be capable of. The damage he brought to America could have only been done by design, and it was that damage that gave birth to the political motivations of Charlie Kirk.

The left shot Steve Scalise, the left burned down cities in the “Summer of Love,” the left’s pet animals murder innocent people with impunity after being sprung from jail over and over again, the left shot Donald Trump, and now, someone still at large and most likely on the left (unless we are dealing with an even more complex issue), shot Charlie Kirk. And these demons are celebrating online like they’ve just won the lottery, and no, I’m not talking about a few isolated cases. These people should be opposed, doxxed, and publicly shamed for their hate-filled beliefs and if possible, deported to South Sudan with their illegal alien haters-in-arms.

Pastor Steve Cassell won’t agree with me, and that’s fine. He’s the pastor, and I’m just a disgruntled and increasingly pissed off former Army officer. I no longer desire unity in America, not unless the left is squashed. They exist only to be defeated, and if your response to Kirk’s untimely killing is to run and hide, this wasn’t for you anyway. It’s fine to be scared. Rachel and I spent a lot of time yesterday in a state of shock, and we both know many people who were close to Kirk. This hits especially close to home in Arizona. There are community centers we were hoping to use for her upcoming reelection campaign that are digging in on “no guns” policies, and I’m afraid I’m going to have to use my influence to publicly shame them into reverting to common sense solutions.

Mrs. Trump said it best yesterday, when she spoke of Kirk’s family:

Charlie’s killer should be rounded up, given a quick trial, and publicly shot, as should every would-be political assassin in America regardless of ideology. The natural instinct to seeing such violence front and center is to run the other direction. Many young people who admired Kirk will be scarred for life, especially if they were on scene in Utah. What those people should know the most is that Charlie died using his God-given talent and gravitas in the field he cared about the most. That alone outweighs any disagreement on the right over issues that are constantly part of infighting on this side of the political equation.

How should you respond to this?

My belief is that I have already put my life out there to be taken - fully devoted to the cause of freedom, and brought to the fight by the corrupt election of 2020. This is why I say to everyone who longs to “make it big” that they’re just one presidential social media post away from having their lives change forever. I lived it myself in the summer of 2021. Once you put yourself out there, you get a target on your back the media is more than happy to help apply – and from there, the insane asylum comes looking for you. I’ve been followed, harassed, emailed threats from secret accounts, but not yet physically attacked. That may or may not happen, and there may be nothing that can be done to prevent it, just as no handgun could have saved Charlie yesterday because his security detail failed to secure key terrain and deny it to the enemy. Any person who so much as stands up to speak against the bullies on the American left becomes a target to those who have no regard for human life, which should be evident in their universal support for dismembering unborn babies. They are not your countrymen. They are, once again, demons. If you believe the Bible, they are the ones who have been turned over to depraved minds, who can only be saved by divine power.

The saddest political ideology, I used to think, belonged to hardcore liberal Democrats. I no longer believe this. I think the saddest political creatures out there are those who reside in what they think is the center, or the furthest left flank of the Republican Party, and believe that those who demand borders, enforcement of the law, fair elections, and economy and foreign policy concepts that work for our country are out of line and need to lower the temperature. The leftist ghoul has no moral inhibitions and behaves as expected. The self-proclaimed moderate or fiscal conservative that can’t understand they’re seen as enemy combatants for daring challenge the media programming are the saddest creatures of all and to be pitied the most. They’ve been marked out to be thrown against the wall last.

If I am to believe that I’ve already laid it on the line, and there is no going back, then I must be like Charlie and believe that there is no quality of life worth having if it means having to live under the boot of the demonic left and its media allies. You will not wish to live one day longer than necessary if they ever succeeded in creating the world they say they want. One of the most beautiful days I can remember in my lifetime was when baseball came back on September 17, 2001 – and Mike Piazza hit an iconic homer for the Mets in New York fans still remember today. The return of the pastime was the American response to terror – that they would have won if we remained afraid for the rest of our lives.

16-year-old me was also afraid, and I learned a lesson from my Dad I’ll never forget in those days following 9/11. I had been selected for a November youth leadership conference in Washington, D.C., and after the 9/11 attacks, I told Dad I was worried about my safety in flying there. Dad said, “Son, I didn’t serve three f***ing tours in Vietnam for my son to be afraid of a bunch of Stone Age, camel herding savages.”

Who do you think boarded the plane for Washington two months later? Remember, leaders instill confidence in those subordinates who are afraid - that is how victory is willed into reality. Dad, while dying, reminded me of that in his letter mailed to me while I was in Afghanistan:

If we fold now and give one inch of the terrain that we hold to the demons on the left, then Kirk’s death is in vain. The only way to honor the man, his movement, and the fighting spirit of Americans is to finish grieving, square ourselves emotionally, and buckle the chinstrap of your helmet of salvation, and don the breastplate of righteousness, belt of truth, shoes of peace, and the sword of the Spirit. You are a combatant in the battlefield of early 21st century America, and the only way we will lose this battle is if we allow FEAR (False Evidence Appearing Real) to govern our decisions.

I pray God’s peace over the Kirk family, those who loved him, and for those of you who must push back against the voice telling you to quit fighting for what you believe in. Be radicalized for the truth, speak it without fear, and in doing so, you will honor those who have given their all, literally, for a cause the nations of the world and the demons here among us cannot understand. Fighting the fight is the only way to respond to yesterday’s evil, and I encourage all to seek common ground with those on the side of good with whom you disagree. It is far past time to turn our attention to the demonic forces operating under an ages-old violent ideology. Remember:

Thank you all for your time and attention, and for your support of this newsletter. We will make it through.

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.