One of the most nefarious office holders anywhere in America is Jocelyn Benson. She flies under the radar as Michigan's Secretary of State, but under her watch, Michigan's elections have become a first-rate disaster. I've profiled the damage within these virtual pages, like the time I reported on vastly more registered voters than eligible Michiganders on the rolls, or times I've detailed the various changes to law enacted under Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who is running for President in 2028 (mark my words).

Jocelyn Benson

I investigated the Democrat candidates vying to replace Benson, who is running for Governor, in August:

Today, I’m basking in the 7-degree weather in the Great Lakes State to partner with one of my favorite patriots, the legendary Lara Logan:

We will be moderating a debate between Republican candidates Monica Yatooma and Amanda Love in Oakland Township. We had originally expected this debate to include Anthony Forlini, the Macomb County Clerk, but he backed out earlier this week. One of those three will be the Michigan Republican Party’s nominee for Secretary of State this fall in what represents a chance to restore some order in a state the Democrats have destroyed top to bottom.

This is no walk in the park, and we will get the answers election integrity patriots need to know before the nomination process concludes. Despite the wintry weather, Rochester Christian Church is a packed house. It is a technical sellout, but if you’re a local in the Detroit metro, there may be a little room for you at the door ($20) if you want to join in on the fun. Here is the address:

Rochester Christian Church 4435 Rochester Road Oakland Township, MI

There are options if you’d like to watch remotely. Tom Renz will be commenting for the live feed:

https://www.facebook.com/share/1EbNfN8eco/?mibextid=wwXIfr

https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1YpKkkwLVXZKj

These are events that truly shape the future of the grassroots. They’ve put tremendous energy into hosting this event, and we look forward to giving the crowd what they came to see - truth and candor with regard to the crucial national elections crisis.

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.