Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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Mickey Splaine's avatar
Mickey Splaine
1h

I think the only thing missing from this discussion is that we have invited too many third world people into this country that know nothing and care nothing about our inheritance and its architecture...they don't want to learn about it nor embrace it. They want to impose their way of life over ours. Evidence of this is overwhelming in places like Dearborn Michigan, Minneapolis Minnesota and Western Europe in general. To save itself this country needs to deal with the failures of not only mass migration but also that of a failed immigration system. I pray for our country every day 🙏

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Dean R Marshall's avatar
Dean R Marshall
1h

CaptK often reminds us to do our own research: These articles from CaptK are the single best source encountered so far of consolidated yet broad-based, educational, and insightful information. Inspiring.

Many sincere thanks.

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