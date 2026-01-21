We were doomed in Virginia from the certification of the 2024 election. I’ve heard enough of these points:

“If we didn’t nominate Winsome Earle-Sears…”

“If the GOP would have invested in Virginia…”

“The shutdown…”

Usually ending in some sort of conclusion that Republicans should have won every office in a state that has had a steady blue march for two decades. If you want to get into the ins and outs of the 2025 Virginia races, including the fact that 12 of 13 gubernatorial elections since 1977 have been won by the party not in the White House, read this piece I put out for everyone’s sanity immediately following the blowouts:

Virginia, the birthplace of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Patrick Henry, Stonewall Jackson, and Robert E. Lee, is now governed by this doofus:

Abigail Spanberger.

A younger Hillary prototype with a background as a spook (see Slotkin, Elissa), whose 2020 reelection, at least in my evaluation of that year’s election environment in Virginia and VA-7, is highly questionable.

Yes, she is a cringey, grifting politician being prepped for the next wave of Democrat leadership (perhaps as early as 2028), but she has wasted no time getting to work advancing the only agenda the Democrat Party has ever had: hold power.

Virginia is still ideologically moderate, but skewed to the “big government” left in the age of federal workforce reduction and America First domestic policy. Demographics in NoVA have changed substantially as well, making it damn near impossible to shoehorn any Republican into statewide leadership. Glenn Youngkin barely won the governorship just three months after Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, and only did so because Democrat turnout was in the toilet.

Here is a sampling of what Virginia Democrats have done with their massive legislative majority and control of all statewide offices:

Advanced a 10-1 Democrat Congressional Map proposal (will require election, and would shift 8 net U.S. House seats)

Greenlighted grants for daycares (think Minneapolis exported to the Old Dominion)

Decreased punishment for serious criminal offenses

Banned hand-counting of ballots

And perhaps the one that takes the cake:

Nice going, Virginia.

And before you tell me the gubernatorial race was stolen, I will get to it (the Attorney General race likely was). You have to respect these Democrats; as bad as they are, they always follow through on their mission to decimate the political right and ensure they can never be pushed out of power again.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR VIRGINIA, ARIZONA, AND THE REST OF THE U.S.