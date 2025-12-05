Lumberjacks, fishing, iron, farming, hockey, flannel, cold weather, and snow. Oh, and Somalis, too. The things a man thinks about when he imagines a journey to the Great North, that pesky state that has supported every single Democrat presidential nominee since 1976 (the longest streak ever). The only state Saint Reagan didn’t win has been in the news a lot lately, especially with the revelation that their 80,000-to-90,000-strong Somali population, clustered in the Twin Cities, has fleeced Minnesota taxpayers out of more than $1 billion marked for taking care of hungry children.

In 2023, I ran a study based on my own review of how bloated 2020 election vote totals had an astonishingly high correlation to cartel activity. The findings of that study remind me of what is being reported in Minnesota with regard to the organized fraud conducted by the Somali community - which account for roughly 90% of those charged in this scandal that happened right under their “retarded” governor’s nose.

Minnesota is unwinnable for a Republican presidential candidate. After finishing at a paltry Clinton +1.5% margin in 2016 thanks to a strong minor-party performance, Trump had it on his radar for 2020, spent tons of time, energy, and money there, only to lose it by 7.1% suffering under all of the COVID-related election-rigging, loose mail-in laws, and organized ballot stuffing rings like those operated by (surprise) Somali ballot-buying rings. Don’t take my word for it - review the mountains of undercover video or the September 2020 press release from then-State Rep. Steve Drazkowski outlining the schemes in Ilhan Omar’s district to defraud the state’s vote:

St. Paul – Today, Rep. Steve Drazkowski (R-Mazeppa) announced that he has uncovered evidence of a massive, systemic voter fraud in Minnesota. In an 11:00 a.m. press conference, Rep. Drazkowski will detail some of his findings. “Widespread voter fraud in Minnesota has always been suspected, but our election laws make it nearly impossible to catch the crooks after the fact.” Drazkowski said. “Now new evidence clearly points to a culture of fraud which has resulted in mountains of fraudulent ballots being cast and counted, possibly changing the outcome of several races.” In 2018, Rep. Drazkowski filed complaints against Rep. Ilhan Omar with the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board for improper use of campaign funds. After the Board imposed serious penalties on Omar, Rep. Drazkowski appeared on several national news broadcasts. He published his findings at OmarTruth.com. Several members of the Somali community in Minneapolis then began reaching out to Rep. Drazkowski to accuse several campaigns associated with Omar of paying for votes. “When I first heard these allegations, I was skeptical.” Drazkowski said, “but the more that came out, the more troublingly credible it became.” Drazkowski then contacted law enforcement as well as Project Veritas, a media company that uncovers corruption through undercover investigations. “Clearly we needed hard evidence of voter fraud that we could not get by guessing about the red flags of massive voter turnout or the anecdotal testimonies from voters, and now Project Veritas has the evidence.” Drazkowski indicated that the videos would be made public by Project Veritas this week. The investigation centers around three consistent allegations from community members: 1. A complex, widespread ballot buying scheme exists with voters paid $100-$200/vote 2. A systematic absentee ballot harvesting organization disenfranchises voters 3. Irregularities at polling locations allow illegal ballots to be counted

Where there’s smoke, there’s also fire. Internal numbers minus the ballot trafficking done by Minnesota’s friendly Somali community and other leftist organizations must have suggested a potentially winnable race for Trump - which my numbers did as well. Here’s a sliver of gold that made it into my forthcoming book, The American War on Election Corruption, by Attorney General Keith Ellison, unfurled on Twitter just hours before polls closed, begging for every last Democrat vote to hold a state that never votes Republican:

Minnesota’s Democrat trifecta, which took office in 2023, enshrined all of the 2020 cheats into law. The state, until cleaned out, is no longer worth Republican presidential candidates campaigning in, and I suspect my friend Jason Lewis, who ran for U.S. Senate alongside Trump in 2020, would agree.

If you read deeper into the news about the recently uncovered Somali fraud, you’ll see an interesting choice of words from the White House: