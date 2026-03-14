Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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Justin. Hart's avatar
Justin. Hart
1h

Seth , I have not read your book but with conviction I can say this , America is well beyond trying to “ fix” our elections by making honest , correct and above reproach. THE DEMOCRATIC MACHINE IS WORKING OT TO DISRUPT YOUR 10 POINT IDEAS TO MAKE ELECTIONS HONEST + FAIR ! When I was a child there were the “ common sense “ things you didn’t do .. putting ur hand on a hot stove …. playing in the middle of the street with m/v traffic …. cheating or lying because both got severe punishment from my parents ! Our society is in the middle of a crisis over right + wrong , the things my generation accepted as truth are no longer that ! THE TYPICAL POLITICIAN is responsible for that the Schiff’s ,Pelosi’s, Jeffries , Massie’s , all distort truth and scream fiction to the masses ! You want election integrity then when a pole counter or a clerk is caught cheating at the ballot box … arrest , convict , and execution for TREASON because that’s what they’re doing ! Then like when I was a kid + someone got caught lying , stealing their punishment was severe and EVERYONE SAID TO THEMSELVES “ Im not doing what he did !” That worked for generations of Americans .

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Vern's avatar
Vern
40m

Mine arrived last Tuesday. I’m reading it slowly. So far it’s a great read! Expect to leave an Amazon review as soon as I can!

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