Some people hate salesmen, no matter the man and no matter the product; yet every product is at some point or another sold by a person acting in a sales capacity, and either thrives or fades on its merits alone. Some products may burst out of the gate on hype, but they all eventually face the same test - the buying public. The book can be ordered here:

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Today is the tenth day on market for The American War on Election Corruption, my first book. So far, it has a 4.8 out of 5.0 rating on Amazon, with two drive-by reviews of one star and two stars, with no substantive accompanying commentary.

There are many names in the reviews I don’t recognize, and some reviews so thorough they couldn’t have come from simply my biggest supporters trying to get the book over the hump. I will say that it is important for you to review the book before it gains enough mainstream traction (it will) and gets dragged by reviews from America-hating leftists on marching orders to wreck it.

Let’s go through some of these reviews:

Here is Theresa from Montana, who is currently trying to organize tour events for me in that amazing paradise. She relates her experience as an election judge to the content of the book:

This review is from an anonymous commenter, but it is clearly thorough and highlights my “ability to translate complex election data and legal frameworks into something a general reader can understand.” Bingo, nailed it - exactly the style in which I write. If I can’t get the message across to the average Joe, we talk only in circles.

Dean Marshall, a friend and patriot from the essential battleground of Michigan - “Facts, facts, more facts, and then it turns out… nothing but facts.”

True story - I verified everything, and citations are all over the book. That makes it pretty hard for the enemedia to trample, right?

Howie ranks me as America’s #2 election denier - if that is ranked behind anyone but the President, I’m gonna have to have words with him.

This review, although brief, means a lot to me because I consider Jerrod Sessler one of the finest Americans to ever walk the planet. You should really check out his life story and his book on Amazon. He’s driven race cars, survived cancer, served in the Navy, and run for Congress, and highlights that I indeed took to meticulous lengths to put the bad actors on blast by name.

Leonard points out the “loopholes” in the law, which is exactly what Speaker Newt Gingrich references when he says elections are “rigged” rather than outright “stolen.” That may be a case of semantics but if one doesn’t understand that the worst offending states are creating laws that ensure particular outcomes, they don’t even begin to find the trail.

There are a lot of other good reviews on there, including some I’m too bashful to put up (looking at you, Mike Combest). On a note of transparency, it was very difficult to balance sharing my personal story, which is essential to understanding the mindset behind the analytics, while blending it with a topic (statistics) that can often be dull and difficult to follow. I blended these to ensure people got an adventure story and insight into the inner workings out how this corrupt system operates. I needed to help the general audience understand why they needed to hear what I had to say, and it looks like that has been a whopping success.

I now have a #1 bestseller in three categories (Elections, Elections and Political Process, and 21st Century World History). I am pounding on the door of a couple other #1 titles and with a few big days, will probably claim them. The book is on the verge of breaking out of the grassroots and into the mainstream conversation, potentially on its way to being the preeminent title on election corruption in the Trump era ever written. I owe the success of this book to you (and Divine help):

Call to Action

If you have read the book, please go on Amazon and review it. This is essential for convincing the mainstream electorate to pick it up and get informed. If you hate my guts, you don’t need to review it. Please purchase the book if you have not. It is available in paperback and hardcover for print, on Audible for your drives (narrated by yours truly, with Newt Gingrich having recorded his own foreword), and on Kindle at a discount. If you have the means and can purchase extra copies for your libraries, local politicians, or nominally Trump-supporting friends and family members who don’t know what to believe about the many election claims, please do. I am happy to sign these. My email is skeshel@protonmail.com if you have or do not have the book already and want to arrange for this. You can contact Holly Kesler to schedule book events (be prepared to have your group order copies in advance):

Upcoming book events: 6. Please let me know in the comments if you’ll be ordering a copy! Thanks for helping this thing launch BIGLY!

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.