I was texting with a friend of mine from Washington yesterday, and his demeanor was markedly different from his normal, optimistic self. He, one of the finest patriots I’ve met, was updating me on all the legislative carnage the Democrats running the state are busy moving forward, and said:

I don’t see any path out of this, WA State overall will keep getting more Democrat, just a matter of how quickly; some Eastern WA Counties may be ok for several years but the trends are terrible overall. No normal parent would ever raise children in public schools in this state, etc.

I told him, “You guys can’t give up. It will change. They want you to give up and walk away.” He replied:

Yes. The hope is voters see through it and begin voting the Dems out of office. The leftist media here is a real problem gaslighting everyone.

Ah, yes. If only we could just get these damn Democrats to change their minds. These damn Democrats, mind you:

What is the Blue Wall, Really?

The blue wall, as I would define it in modern terms, looks like this:

Roll call: 18 full states (CA, CO, CT, DE, HI, IL, MD, MA, MN, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OR, RI, VT, VA, WA), DC, and 3 of 4 electoral votes in ME

Total: 225 electoral votes

Kamala Harris had 226 electoral votes in the 2024 election, with the blue wall and the 2nd Congressional District of Nebraska (NE-2) for the plus one. The blue wall, therefore, consists of all electoral votes that have backed the Democrat presidential nominee since 2008 (five straight elections). The weakest bricks on the blue wall are New Hampshire, New Mexico, and Minnesota, in that order. The last three states to fall out of the blue wall were Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, back in 2016, along with the 2nd Congressional District of Maine (ME-2).

14 states of the blue wall have been members since at least 1992 with no slip-ups.

This should really come as no surprise to anyone. The blue wall states are blue because of laws they have on the books. Of my “eight cardinal sins” of election administration, in addition to election manipulation present (or likely) in 2024, the average blue state has 4.5 demerits.

Some of those states are most certainly blue. Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and yes, the mother ship of California. It is not possible to win a state millions of Republicans have left in recent decades, but that doesn’t mean the elections aren’t corrupt, with races rigged down to the lowest level. No one has forgotten that two Republican House seats were flipped in December 2024, with both weaklings slinking away without a fight.

How to Crack It

Some states in the blue wall should be battleground states based on historical comps with states not in the blue wall, and on greater trends evident over the past four cycles.