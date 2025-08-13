Yesterday, word came that Texas Democrats were caving on their legislative hiatus and returning to Austin to have a new redistricting map rammed up their rear ends. This was prompted by significant actions from Texas’s top brass:

· Cancellation of direct deposit for legislative pay

· Requirement to pick up paychecks in person

· Governor’s orders to arrest and return all runaway lawmakers

· Governor’s lawsuit to vacate runaway lawmakers’ offices

· Attorney General’s successful suit against primary financier Robert F. “Beto” O’Rourke and pending contempt charges tied to that suit:

I’m going to make my analysis of this piece simple and to the point. There is no complicated math or modeling involved. I invoke Napoleon Bonaparte, who famously said:

Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.

Now, I’m glad they were interrupted with the long arm of the law and consequences for gumming up the efforts of Texas Republicans to redistrict a map that is already horrifically manipulated by the fraudulent 2020 Census. We all know one major reason for continued malfeasance by American political villains is that they have no fear of equal justice under the law for all, and as such, continue in their corrupt ways. Ed Martin is about to ensure Letitia James and Adam Schiff understand justice as we sit here laughing at Texas Democrats for beclowning themselves on a national stage.

So, things are changing.

Captain K’s Corner is big on history, so let’s take a trip down memory lane. In the 1994 midterms, there was a massive Republican wave. The U.S. House was taken over by the GOP for the first time in four decades, pushing Newt Gingrich to the Speakership, and many key gubernatorial races were upended – most notably in New York and Texas. As you most certainly know, it was George W. Bush who rose to the top spot in the Lone Star State as those Republican presidential victories that came to stay in 1980 started to manifest in statewide ones.

At least five Democrats won statewide office that year, with none more notable than Bob Bullock, who was reelected as Lieutenant Governor with over 61% of the vote. Put this fantasy map in a glass case somewhere to show your grandkids, because if I look at it any longer, I’ll break out in a cold sweat:

Why are the 1994 Texas statewide results notable? Because 1994 marks the last year in which any Texas Democrat won a statewide race. The legislature has been in Republican hands since the turn of the 21st century, and now that President Trump pushed Texas back out to nearly a 14 point GOP margin with the conversion of the Latino working class and the consolidation of the white conservative base, a decade of Democrat gains have been wiped out in statewide races.

Bullock would be hated by modern Democrats if he were still alive and relevant in politics.