It’s not every day that I write an article with an asterisk (*) in the title. When I do, it’s because I am saying something conditional or relative, like here:

That 312 to 226 prediction above in favor of Donald Trump, posted the morning of November 5, 2024 (Election Day), turned out 100% accurate. But I was hedging in my title on a repeat of the 2020 election, which turned out to not be fully replicable thanks to the lack of the COVID-19 workarounds and diminished harvesting capacity. Therefore, when I say a state is possibly doomed, my title needs to come with the caveats that I don’t find surrender to be a viable strategy, nor do I believe there is nothing worth fighting for, for those living in the state in question.

There are, however, some states that are completely out of the control of the freedom-loving citizens that live in them. They are out-voted, and in many cases out-balloted, no matter which way we slice it. Virginia comes to mind when I think of states like this, and I know many patriots from there who are deeply engaged; yet they understand that as things are today, they’re electorally doomed - resigned to living in a state that embraces big city politics and rejects an America First worldview, or perhaps any Republican worldview at all given enough time.

Last night, Georgia showed once again why it may be on course to become the next Virginia:

I’ve heard pushback on this concept over and over again online, like “It’s not the next Virginia because the nation’s capital isn’t in it!” Well, that’s great, but it’s an overwhelmingly red state by land mass and population spread, with a deeply blue population center (NoVA) occupying a small land mass that determines the entire statewide vote. It is accented by Richmond and a few smatterings, like those along the coast. They have NoVA accented by Richmond; Georgia has Atlanta accented by Savannah, Columbus, and Macon.

Arizona was equally impacted by the 2020 election, yet has emerged in the years since on a path to red state of the future (although not fully out of the woods). The same can be said of Nevada, and even long-term prospects in the Midwest, but not of Georgia - which appears to be the next major Democrat state barring an intervention and change of course. In full disclosure, many prominent Republicans are behind Rick Jackson, now the Georgia GOP’s gubernatorial nominee, but his victory isn’t why I’m writing. It’s more about who lost.

Primary Points of Concern About Fading Red Georgia

I. Jackson over Jones, Kemp over Perdue

Rule for forecasting GOP primaries: when in doubt, predict victory for the person Trump endorsed. Trump missed on Sid Miller for Texas Agriculture Commissioner in this year’s primaries, then went on an unbeaten streak that lasted until June’s Iowa primary when Randy Feenstra lost his gubernatorial bid by 1,625 votes spread over 1,658 precincts (less than one vote per precinct!). Trump had been behind Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones practically since he announced his run, but the billionaire Jackson (whom two of Trump’s sons publicly support) used his fortune to position himself as the “conservative warrior” of an increasingly non-conservative state.

Georgia not only rejected Trump’s pick to fend off against former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, but rebuffed the president in 2022 when he was seeking to oust Governor Brian Kemp as the incumbent governor after his “look the other way” approach to the 2020 election in the Peach State. Here is how David Perdue, a former U.S. Senator and Trump’s endorsed pick, fared:

Not just a loss, but a loss of 51.9%. Ouch.

Georgia, although it sided with Trump on Mike Collins for U.S. Senate last night, has a developing habit of poking its thumb in Trump’s eye, reflecting an anti-America First voter base that will ride the wave of corrupt elections driven by Automatic Voter Registration to help vault Georgia into blue statehood.

Trump election endorsements are as close to gold as can be found, except for in Georgia. If the face of the America First movement can’t move the needle there, what does it say for that movement’s long-term prospects?