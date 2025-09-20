Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bara.ex.nihilo's avatar
bara.ex.nihilo
12h

"In a way, we are exactly where we should be because so many otherwise good people have left politics and every institution a man can think up to people who want to use them for their own power."

This revelation is so spot on and encourages me as I have been realizing the need for public officials to have a Fiduciary Heart. Even in the Church this quality seems to be minimized. (broad brush stroke)

This has recently become my prayer...that we can find in the local and state levels those who have been given such a heart balanced with knowledge and wisdom and will be willing to be as Washington....preferring their private life but recognizing their God given duty to serve.

Thank you for sharing this insight.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Thompson's avatar
David Thompson
12h

I've been Spirit-pilled: my citizenship is in Heaven. And because that is where my treasure lies, my heart is there. My duty to this world is to follow Christ's commandment to love others. That means sticking to the political process as long as possible, but not pinning my hopes on anything or anyone here on earth. It is not about giving up on the world, but realizing that the world will be judged and I should not become a part of it (or stained by it) lest I share in its judgment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Capt. Seth Keshel and others
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Capt. Seth Keshel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture