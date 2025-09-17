President Trump has been in office for a total of 56 months when combining the entirety of his first term with the first 8 months of this one. After March 2020 and well into the national catastrophe that was Biden’s term, there was not much of an economy to worry about, but for the majority of President Trump’s time as our nation’s chief executive, I’ve pulled for good economic news and strong monthly jobs reports. That changes starting right now, and for a limited time.

For September and October, I’m rooting for the worst jobs numbers imaginable. I’ve had a couple of discussions with Larry Schweikart about the inconsistent economic reports and constantly revised statistics, which I suspect are reshaped as needed to cause economic turmoil and pessimism. I know Trump supporters who are happy about tariffs, and those who are less enthusiastic about his approach to bring about greater prosperity and economic sovereignty. This past weekend, I heard from one huge and early economic booster of Trump’s from the 2016 era who said he’s ready for the President to “stop nuking the economy” so he can start making some money.

Larry convinced me that the economy is a mixed bag, with some metrics up and others stalled out, up and down, or on bad trajectories. There have also been several very good international trade arrangements in recent months that sound promising, but either way, the rank-and-file American prospers when job growth is humming along. Trump had a few good months of job growth out of the gate thanks to optimism, but media fearmongering over tariffs have stalled out hiring, including a loss of jobs for June and lower-than-expected gains in July and August. In other words, the President would delight in a strong month for jobs under normal circumstances, like when people aren’t trying to murder their political opponents in full view of the public.

Sorry, Mr. President, but I’m hoping this month is the worst yet, replacing June with its net loss of 13,000 jobs. The pragmatist in me realizes the left’s war on decency must be waged with severe consequences in mind, and many painful lessons must be taught to those who celebrate, condone, incite, or encourage political violence. As usual, the cruise ship conservative club has come out of the woodwork to tell everyone why they are wrong for thinking this way, and how cancelling other Americans for exercising “free speech” is hypocritical because conservatives complained about the left’s cancel culture wars that began last decade and put many conservatives out of business and into the unemployment line. Here is a prime example:

Polite, intellectual conservatism has run its course. When people weren’t busy flinging led at one another domestically in the 1970s and 1980s, it was perfectly and safety tucked away in the pages of bestsellers and political conferences. Now that tensions in this country are exploding into real life demonstrations requiring real life solutions, it is as useless as horse cavalry charging a machine gun nest, as the British and French found out in 1914 when taking on the Germans on the western front.

Stuart Parker’s take above is tone deaf and would be akin to walking out with a flag under the banner of truce to negotiate with a suicide bomber. I am also confident that had one of Kirk’s peers, instead of Kirk himself, been assassinated, Kirk would support the right’s culture war battle in restraining evil and imposing consequences on demonic behavior destabilizing our nation. Here are three reasons why the right’s cancellation push is just:

I. Not the Same

The left’s war against conservative thought, which gave way to the term cancel culture, was (and is) a war against the commonly held beliefs of every society that walked the earth since the dawn of mankind. At 40, I’ve learned to adapt my personal and spiritual beliefs into a working model to impact society as it stands today. For instance, I believe the best solution to the marriage debate, which was ended by the Supreme Court in 2015 because no one could figure out how to end the fight on the best terms possible, was to remove government from marriage and put churches in charge of officiating weddings and blessing the institution of marriage. Government could go about issuing civil unions and few would be able to raise much of an argument, and most people would feel sacred institutions and rights were protected to the best degree possible.

The left rode the slippery slope of “rights” all the way to making sure cake shops had to bake cakes they didn’t want to bake and pizza restaurants had to host gatherings they objected to. Conservatives and Christians were cancelled all over the country, debunked, and kicked out of polite society for objecting to the left’s culture war narrative. The right has never launched any impactful movement that has resulted in leftists being pushed out of employment or positions of prestige over matters of non-violent opinion or policy.

Every CEO, actor, musician, university president, or elected official has safely and without consequence been able to support every country but the United States, promote causes mandating higher taxation, turn sporting events into woke spectacles, and call white people racists, neo-Nazis, and bigots for opposing mass migration and any agenda that strips power from the people and moves the country further away from the ideals of its founding.

Today’s events are not the same. The response to Charlie Kirk’s murder has not been from a few left-wing radicals. If that were true, that only a few left-wingers found this funny and justified, then we would have no case because there have been right-wingers making light of political violence too in the rare instances it is perpetrated by the right. The Minnesota assassin had a bag of mixed viewpoints, but the deaths of his victims were immediately condemned by President Trump and celebrated by relatively few who could be remotely thought of as right-wingers. Here are a couple examples of morons from Tucson who felt they could pipe up without consequence:

These hateful comments are protected by the First Amendment, but only guarantee protection from government. They do not give them immunity from being highlighted as unsafe and potentially violent members of society with no regard for human life, nor does the First Amendment provide any safety net for their businesses or livelihoods. In short, left-wing cancel culture targeted normal Americans for having non-violent beliefs and opinions that had been standard for all of human history. The right-wing push to expose leftists to consequences for vile behavior and the celebration of political violence seeks justice for inhumane and dangerous behavior entrenching violence into the status quo of the American political equation. Now you understand why the radical left says every conservative effort to bring political change constitutes violence. They are justifying the evolution of their domestic ideology.

II. Service and Care Matter