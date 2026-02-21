Captain K's Corner

kmvause
6h

Most of my life I carefully avoided "conspiracy theories." I am smart and educated and my self concept did not include going down those kinds of rabbit holes. When I began homeschooling my children in the late 80's, I met Christians that were more fundamental than I was as well as people suspicious of multiple government agencies including the CDC and the FDA. I gradually became curious and open to what I would call "pockets of corruption" in our government.

I remember distinctly teaching my growing children that while there were these pockets of corruption in our government, all in all it was still the best form of government the world had ever known and way better than, say, the governments in South America or China.

I became increasingly disillusioned with the Republican Party. I still mostly believed the excuses, however. Such as when Republicans are in power, they simply can't get much done because, unlike the Democrats, they have Principles. It would have never occurred to me out of the blue that election fraud was a thing in my beloved USA. The climax of this unveiling for me happened on January 6th, 2021, an event that can still trigger powerful feelings of despair if I allow it.

Like so many others, Trump's descent down the escalator began a journey of pulling back the veils from my eyes. It didn't happen all at once. It was so hard and often created chaos in my brain and my perception of political realities. It requires courage to embrace the pain, willingness to persevere in the face of horrific revelations and belief that no matter what, the truth matters more than my lifelong vision of my government.

It is not amazing that many have yet to open their eyes.

It's a miracle that so many of us have done so.

Deb Nance
7h

Stealing elections is another way to kill people too!

