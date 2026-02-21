I made the mistake of advertising my new book, The American War on Election Corruption (March 5, Post Hill Press), on LinkedIn recently. I don’t do much on there and am constantly reminded how afraid of H.R. everyone on there really is when I log in. Posting about working for love of your job with no regard for salary earns big accounts thousands of engagements; posting anything about government and politics, which impacts business tremendously, barely receives a response; however, on this post, a left-winger I’ve known for a few years jumped right in:

Proof?

Joe Biden could readily admit his role in stealing the 2020 election and a third of this country would say, “What proof do you have?” This also includes some so-called conservatives who still haven’t adjusted to the reality that the Cold War ended almost four decades ago and their Republican Party had to retool to meet modern challenges, namely globalism.

Those same “conservatives” possess the standard distrust of government, think public education sucks, are starting to distrust media and the medical establishment, and decry global warming, but if they’re truly Trump-deranged, refuse to believe anyone would go so far as to rig elections. My book is exactly what that person needs to read, and I wrote Chapter 4 just for him.

Doing everything under the sun to hold on to power has been the status quo for all of human history. In the days of old, that meant killing everyone in your predecessor’s family tree. In modern times, like we’ve seen in Iran recently, that means killing tens of thousands of protesters. Genocides throughout human history have killed many more than that.

So, why the hell wouldn’t people learn how to steal elections? Instead of killing everyone who opposes you, you can just steal your election and use the laws on the books to do it. I am so utterly dumbfounded that claims of election rigging can be shrugged off by otherwise intelligent people who claim to know history. As I write in Chapter 4:

The world is quick to point out dictators maintaining power in Venezuela or sub-Saharan African nations, but slow to extend the same skepticism to elections in Western nations, especially the United States. The rest of the world runs from mail-in balloting while Democratic run states move at breakneck speed to expand the practice to the greatest extent imaginable. While glaring instances of electoral manipulation are widely acknowledged in distant history—from those noted in this chapter to others, including the 1876 Rutherford B. Hayes–Samuel Tilden election, Lyndon Johnson’s exploits in Texas, and claims surrounding the electoral votes of Illinois and Texas that pushed John F. Kennedy over Richard Nixon in 1960—today’s academic hall monitors have no choice but to distance themselves from modern examples today’s voters lived through.

My research has proven to me that electoral manipulation isn’t just a tool in the toolkit, but the primary means of ensuring the corrupt maintain control or influence over institutions, governments, and culture. With thousands of years of human history, and hundreds of years of American history discussed in Chapter 4, why wouldn’t people immediately expect that the worst among us would devise a plan to not ever lose? That folks in places like Minnesota, after turning a blind eye to billions in theft by Somalis to operate “daycares,” would somehow not stoop so low as to create systems enabling their choice of candidates to obtain and retain political power?

I wrote Chapter 4 with the naive in mind!

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.