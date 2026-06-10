In February, I hosted an election integrity summit at the request of the Gold Institute in Washington, D.C. I was given carte blanche to run the four-hour block as I wanted, and to select all topics and speakers I felt were necessary to get the organization’s stakeholders and external key leaders on the same sheet of music when it comes to current issues surrounding the premier political issue of our times, which I just touched on Monday:

Just when you want to shake off the 2020 quasi election as a bad dream made complicated by COVID-19 malfeasance and the advent of mass mail-in balloting, something like the 2026 California jungle primaries pops up and renews all doubts. Still, the elections there (and elsewhere) aren’t stolen, but rather they are rigged. All of my research into the most impacted states suggests that the corruption is primarily rooted in what laws are on the books:

One of the most important speakers at the summit that day was Dr. John Lott. Dr. Lott is the founder of the Crime Prevention Research Center, and he published a gold mine of information related to global views on mail-in voting within months of the 2020 election. You can read the primary research paper here. When people say no one runs elections like California does, they are on the money. Outside of a few states like Washington and Oregon, no foreign nation comes close to defrauding their citizenry like California does. Below is a must read post from Jennifer Callahan on X:

Signatures only need to be 40% accurate (!) this is the setting the machines are set at for LA County (called the ASV)

Forty percent accurate? Has anyone under the age of 75 reading this article taken a look at modern day signatures?

Dr. Lott opened my eyes to the futility of postal voting in the eyes of the rest of the world. Now, before I proceed further, let me clarify - I understand that until changes can be made that we have little recourse other than to try to win under the existing system, and that includes getting mail-in ballots sent in if that’s all we have for registering someone’s voice. I am railing on uncontrolled mail-in voting, opposite of what Floridians now have thanks to the 2022 passage of Senate Bill 524. Lott’s research shows that 34 of 47 European nations ban postal voting; most of the remaining nations only permit it narrowly, like for overseas citizens in very low numbers.

Europe isn’t our area of operations, but it is in fact in the area of influence when it comes to the process of voting. This is like how, in Afghanistan, I had my area of operations in which I considered all things impacting our operations directly, but still cared about the area of influence a few provinces over that may teach me a thing or two about enemy tactics, weaponry, or networks. It’s not even just Europe that takes great care to make its citizens believe in the electoral process - Mexico, Japan, Russia, and Israel, among many nations, are in the same boat. Hell, in sub-Saharan Africa, many nations see elections run in the town squares with locals counting painted rocks together - all so people will accept results, move on, and have a baseline belief in the legitimacy of the government under which they live.

One of the most fascinating concepts for examining the political world surfaced in late 2016, just before the watershed Trump v. Clinton election “America’s ex-wife” was all so certain to win. I documented it on page 60 of my book, The American War on Election Corruption.