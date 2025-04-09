Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

Kelly
Apr 9, 2025

I will absolutely vote Paxton over Cornyn even though I hate to see him leave! I hope the next AG is from the same pit bull breed as Paxton.

bara.ex.nihilo
Apr 9, 2025

God speed be with you, AG Paxton.

