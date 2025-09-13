Army officers are taught never to bring a problem to the commander without having a proposed solution in mind. The commander has too many things spinning at one time, and a good commander prefers to empower subordinates and simply use his own authority to approve a well-thought out plan that is achievable. Earlier this week, I compared my gut feelings about the killing of Charlie Kirk to how I felt about living through 9/11:

The feelings I felt yesterday in the wake of Kirk’s heartbreaking shooting reminded me of those I felt as a 16-year-old kid learning about 9/11 in real time. I didn’t know anyone at the World Trade Center, or responding to it, that day, yet I felt as if I did and as if I too could feel their pain and distress; likewise, I only met Charlie one time, when I shook his hand as he exited the stage at Dream City Church at an event in January 2022. Because he operated in the same circles as me, and was close to many of my friends and trusted colleagues, I felt as if I knew him by extension. While the loss of life on 9/11 is drastically greater and the worldwide impact reverberates to this day, the feelings of shock, horror, and disgust are very familiar.

There is a lot of confusion out there in the wake not only of this violence, but also in the rabid celebration of the killing being undertaken by the American left. Millions of them, no small number, are thrilled about what happened to Charlie and in expressing this jubilation, are encouraging others to consider going kinetic. I don’t give a damn what Joe Walsh or Adam Kinzinger have to say about it, and they can threaten to doxx as many of us as they see fit. I will not yield one inch of terrain.

Internal and external (foreign) forces are fomenting political violence. Can you think of a better way to derail the Trump agenda and distract from the hemorrhaging of the Democrat coalition that is evident through voter registration figures than to ensure that the administration is known for presiding over domestic unrest resembling that seen in Balkan nations? You can bet this behavior will continue until it is confronted head-on, and all organizations promoting it are dismantled. More political violence is not a matter of if, but when.

There are three things every God-fearing, patriotic American should do or plan to do in the immediate aftermath of Orem. Here they are:

I. Don’t Retreat

It may sound rah-rah, but I guarantee you Charlie Kirk knew his mission put him at mortal risk, and as such, accepted it as a risk worth taking; therefore, Kirk himself wouldn’t want his followers or like-minded Americans to cower in fear. The point of terrorism is to force the other side to give up. The only way to defeat terrorists, anarchists, and violent political creatures is to stand firm.

I’m not talking about minutiae and voting patterns in this. I did that yesterday, and Sean Spicer and I acknowledged it was a tough segment to put out in light of Wednesday’s shooting. Communities are hard to break, and if you haven’t already, you should do what Mrs. Kirk said yesterday, and get involved somewhere. Attend a church, or start neighborhood watch groups, volunteer with local political campaigns, and meet neighbors. Most Americans abhor political violence, but growing millions do not. We stand a better chance of coming through on the other side of this violent era with a sense of camaraderie and unity than we do going at it alone.

The only way Charlie Kirk’s death shall have been in vain is if you take their threats to heart and obey their wishes to quit the fight.

II. Be a Hard Target

This could apply to anyone, but for you men out there looking to get plugged in somewhere, lend your time and your physical presence. There are many small campaigns for citywide or legislative offices that operate on shoestring budgets who would be overwhelmed with gratitude if you reached out and offered to provide security services. By this, I mean standing guard conspicuously in the front corner of an event center, scanning the crowd, and letting anyone with evil intentions understand they will need to go through you first.

Rachel (Mrs. K) is an Arizona State Representative, and I will not be letting her attend even small events alone. Our district is full of hostile opposition who send unhinged emails and engage in bizarre online behavior. You must know these warning signs, and you also have to think how a crazy person would think when you’re keeping watch. In case anyone forwards this article to the two morons mentioned above, you can bet they won’t give a damn that Democrats in Pima County, Arizona, are now placing stickers like this on GOP campaign signs:

Nothing I say can bring Kirk back, but the failure of security and law enforcement to secure the key high terrain (the roof) gave the shooter a clear and steady shot from 145 yards. This was the same set-up from Butler, Pennsylvania, last July, only head-on instead of from the profile. How anyone with a security background could fail to account for this is beyond my ability to comprehend.

You must think like the enemy. How would you go about an attack if it were your mission? That’s how you must think, and in doing so and by process of elimination, you’ll understand the most likely way someone with harm in mind would act. Watch the crowd meticulously for nervous behaviors and don’t be afraid to confront known belligerents to let them know you’re watching. If you have event centers who won’t allow for someone to carry a firearm, then publicly shame that event center into changing its tune or don’t use it at all.

III. Speak Up

Conservatives all over America have been getting evil Americans fired from jobs over their vile Charlie Kirk comments. The cancel culture unleashed by the left over policy disagreements has now come back to ensnare them in their calls for violence. You should capture every evil comment endorsing this sort of behavior, and I agree with John Nolte that this isn’t petty on our part - it is our means of cutting off violence.

In the aftermath of so many violent mass shootings, the agencies confess, “we’ve been watching that guy for a long time!” Meanwhile, they spent years rolling up grandmas for offensive cookies or going after conservative groups for demanding accountability from public officials. Don’t let this crap happen again. There are telltale signs that someone’s cheese has slipped off their cracker, and those are usually the people who can be pulled by puppet masters to act like Kirk’s assassin. Even in my own world, my stepdaughter has a 7th grade classmate who, one day after, gleefully volunteered in front of the class that Kirk deserved to die, and that she was glad he was dead. 12 or 13 years old. Does anyone have any idea where that might be learned? It sounds to me like a conversation at home, and something worth bringing up to school leadership.

Your local officials, especially if you live in a politically dysfunctional part of the country, may be talking trash, too. Rachel found Pima County officials celebrating, which encourages their brain-dead follower to engage in copycat behavior:

These vile scum are paid by taxpayers and have no more business working in public office than I do as a jockey. Find them, call them out, demand meetings with them that you will record, and involve the local police. Rachel issued a statement in her official capacity condemning left-wing incitement of political violence and has called for the federal agencies to investigate them as they attempt to hide behind “protected speech.”

Conclusion

Don’t just sit there. Quit worrying about what other people think and call out evil for what it is. You will be blamed for making things political, you’ll be told the right is as bad as the left (because here’s one example!), and you’ll probably be threatened with retaliation. But to hell with them - I couldn’t care less what any supporter of a deranged assassin has to say, nor do I have any desire to live in a country in which they achieve widespread acceptance.

It’s us or them. You shouldn’t be starting any violence, but you had better be prepared to respond to it, because it will break out when and where you least expect it. I am grateful for all of you who read Captain K’s Corner, and if you’d be so kind to share it with others or subscribe as a paying member so I can continue to put out actionable information at great frequency, I would be very appreciative of the gesture.

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.