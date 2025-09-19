Author’s Note: I would like to recognize a great patriot and friend, Boone Cutler, who unexpectedly died yesterday. Boone was an Army combat veteran and great advocate for his brothers and sisters-in-arms, as well as a brilliant guide through turbulent times. Please pray for his family and remember his devotion to our country.

In the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s death, it has become clear that the hard work of dismantling the life support infrastructure of America’s radical leftist organizations must begin in earnest. They’re losing the battle for hearts and minds, but with backs against the wall and long-term political outlooks bleak, they are more dangerous than ever. With the Republican Party toiling in futility prior to its MAGA-themed transformation, the left’s electoral dominance seemed unstoppable. Many of the radicals weren’t happy with corporate Democrats, but were quickly swapping out dinosaurs for increasingly unstable and insane voices. We can see the fruit of their labor in people like Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Zohran Mamdani, who is likely to be the next mayor of New York City.

The threat of political violence is much bigger than simple right vs. left politics or two- and four-year election cycles; however, we live in a country in which one of the two major political parties will control the levers of power, so as much as pontificating about elections and the two-party duopoly may seem an exhausting exercise, it is vital to understand the roots of leftist rage. They know, just as I’ve shown you, that they are increasingly unpopular and losing hold of the minds of the future. That is why the left celebrates Kirk’s shooting, and certainly the main purpose of any organization or group of radicals looking to warp and twist young minds into developing the capacity to kill without remorse.

Two days ago, President Trump announced he would declare Antifa a “major terrorist organization.” Antifa should be well known to most readers as a decentralized group of leftist dingbats who have been burning and looting cities while assaulting any perceived adversary who manages to get in their line of fire. They believe they are doing what they do in the name of anti-fascism, hence the name, while ushering in their own homegrown form of totalitarianism that makes entire portions of urban areas inaccessible and strewn with chaos, drug paraphernalia, and bodily harm waiting to happen. They have succeeded in creating this dysfunction with no formal leadership or structure, but you can bet your bottom dollar they have access to significant funding and are given direction by shadowy figures behind the scenes. If you’re like me, watching them in action may make you wish President Trump were the dictator the media say he is.

With a couple days to think about the so whats, here are what I consider to be three major takeaways of Trump’s impending action:

I. Immediate Hurdles

As with any executive action, lawyers will rush out to challenge it in a hand-picked court ruled by as compromised a judge as can be found. There should be no doubt about that at all. Hiding behind free speech and yelling “Gestapo!” is what is most likely to happen, as if Trump were going after innocent Americans with secret police. Antifa’s decentralized makeup poses a serious hurdle for lawyers on the friendly side, because the only “terrorist designation” precedents exist for foreign entities. This will likely be the first go-to point for Trump’s opponents.

The second point of resistance will be to oppose any first-of-its-kind designation under the First Amendment, which is what Antifa apologists will look to hide behind if pressure mounts. They will say their frequent menacing of the public falls under protesting and activism, which should protect them from government intervention. The burden will be on those seeking to uphold Trump’s designation to make it clear to the public that Antifa’s regular activities consistently fail to meet the bar of peaceful protesting, and that they are responsible for radicalization of would-be assassins and violent radicals through various forms of indoctrination that warrant Trump’s designation. Trump had threatened to label Antifa as a terrorist organization as Minneapolis burned over George Floyd but never formalized anything. Former FBI Director Christopher Wray, in a 2021 testimony, testified to the difficulty of attaching any such label to Antifa because it lacked the formal structure of an organization and was essentially a loosely cobbled movement based on ideology.

President Trump may need to direct the Republican House to push legislation authorizing the creating of a Domestic Terrorist Organization list similar to that which gave the State Department Authority to maintain a Foreign Terrorist Organization List in 1996; unfortunately, weasels like Jeff Hurd or Cory Mills, who saved Omar’s ass this week, will most likely find the kinder and gentler way out of supporting such a bill. I consider successful legislation advancing these means to be highly unlikely.

II. Impact if Green-Lighted