Unforced errors always suck. Who remembers last July, with the administration clipping right along, when the DOJ and FBI came out with a memo no one asked for saying there was no Epstein client list, that Epstein died by suicide, and no further files would be released? This came after years of campaign surrogates talking up the files, including the weird binder event at the White House that came and went. The result has been seven straight months of non-stop talk about Epstein, or to put it in different terms, about 15% of President Trump’s term. It would have been better to have ripped the bandage off to the extent possible as all the good news of the first 100 days was on the move.

Now, with the economy showing signs of recovery and the longest government shutdown, which wrecked Trump’s approval temporarily, in the rear-view, things were looking bullish again after Tuesday night’s State of the Union. I mean, look at this:

Unless the skew of viewers was heavily pro-Trump, and Trump-haters completely boycotted the speech, a 75/25 split is tremendous given today’s polarization. That means only one-in-four viewers prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens, hate watching living military legends honored, wish poverty upon our nation, and love to see our own people suffer. This sadly describes tens of millions in America today, but they are still a despondent minority.

During his speech, the President called upon Congress to codify his most important executive orders, and also to pass legislation the people need on the books. One of those pieces of legislation is the SAVE Act:

More than 80% of Americans support Voter ID requirements, which the SAVE Act would take care of for federal elections. And before you go on believing the lies, there are statistically no Americans who are “suppressed” from voting because they don’t have an identification card. With such widespread support, tons of Democrats also realize Voter ID would bring much-needed confidence to elections today; however, zero Democrat U.S. Senators feel the same way. You know why? Trump said it best Tuesday:

“(Democrats) want to cheat, they have cheated, and their policy is so bad that the only way they can get elected is to cheat.”

That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, it should be clear to anyone that the party unwilling to pass the most basic of election reforms, which barely graze the surface of what I have planned for election reform, is unwilling to do so because doing so would prevent them from cheating in elections and winning races they otherwise couldn’t win without the wholesale corruption of the voting process.

The only course of action left - which we heard the President say - is for Senator John Thune to get it done. Resembling the DOJ/FBI joint memo on Epstein, we waited exactly one day to be told by Senator Thune that they don’t have the time or consolidated support to get the SAVE Act across the line as originally hoped for, despite the bill having 50 co-sponsors. Do you know what they did have time for?