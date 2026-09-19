Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1d

It went back to the prediction. Keshel described a negotiated expansion of American Arctic interests without requiring annexation of Greenland. The correlation with the announced security agreement is "dead-on-balls-accurate": greater American military access, with Denmark and Greenland maintaining sovereignty.

https://youtu.be/zQ3KH2kr18k

Seth expected movement in 2025 and acknowledges it took a little longer to close this one out. His forecast nevertheless identified the negotiating approach and the final destination.

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Lawrence McGovern's avatar
Lawrence McGovern
1d

Look forward to your musings...You, alone, are keeping us hopeful during this mid term election cycle....We live in Ohio, and have yet to see a positive poll for Gov and Senate....

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