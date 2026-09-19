I deal with fabrications and lies all the time in my role as a watchman on the wall. Right now, I’m refuting a lot of “polling,” which remains embedded in American electoral life as a go-to form of conditioning and expectation setting used by media, consultants, and corrupt politicos. When they’re wrong (and they will be exactly that), they never admit it and move on to the next cycle. As such, you can set your clock for May 2028 and get ready for the polls showing the next Democrat presidential nominee as inevitable.

Ten Bold Predictions for 2025 Capt. Seth Keshel · January 1, 2025 In what has been an annual exercise in forecasting accountability, which is much needed for many prominent prognosticators, it is now time for me to roll out my Ten Bold Predictions for 2025. Read full story

This newsletter strives for accuracy and will “own it” when I get something wrong. Several years ago, I wrote a piece outlining why Ron DeSantis wouldn’t run for president. That prediction was incorrect, and I owned it! Likewise, in my “Ten Bold Predictions for 2025,” I predicted the Trump 47 White House would come to terms on Greenland. Turns out I missed it, but only by one year!

VI. The United States Will Agree to Terms to Acquire New Arctic Interests I hope all talk of Canadian statehood ends at trolling, because such a thingwould cripple all hope of any sort of America First future for our country. It is also right out of The Art of the Deal to ask for a mile while knowing you only want 100 yards, which makes the other side of the negotiation happy to give away. I don’t think President Trump has any real interest in what Canadian statehood would add to the current United States, or our economic aspirations. I believe all talk about Canada and Greenland is aimed at giving the United States leverage in the race for Arctic dominance. I will likely write an article soon about my experience serving under the U.S. Army Alaska Command in 2012-13, when this subject was beginning to boil over into national debate of great strategic importance.

The Arctic, which Andrew Jackson also had interest in, serves as a strategic logistical and deterrence point atop the world. Neocons would seek to use such a point for their own purposes related to interventionism, but if used properly, it would be a pivotal military position. I would not expect anything as major as the entire Canadian nation achieving statehood, or the annexation of all of Greenland, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the incoming administration strikes a deal to take control of the Yukon and/or Northwest Territories, or a portion of northern Greenland, with all parties involved in the transaction assured of mutual economic and military benefits.

Yesterday, President Trump announced that he had reached a deal with Greenland and Denmark (Greenland’s clingy boyfriend from back home who never comes to visit at college but keeps her on the phone on Friday and Saturday nights so she can’t see anyone else) that gives the United States full military and security control over Greenland.

No other countries will have access to the world’s largest island, which will include not only military considerations, but also access to its vast natural wealth without U.S. approval. Granted, the United States could have asserted military control over Greenland by simply landing a dozen planes and ships loaded with a few battalions of infantry. For sake of comparison, check out the British bloodless invasion of Iceland in 1940. They went up there and said, “our island for now,” because the next event would have been a German takeover. Greenland, just like Iceland, has no real means of resisting such a power grab.

Still, with the consent of both Greenland and Iceland, things will be much smoother and you won’t have a small but effective group of subversives working against us as we build infrastructure. Was Greenland important? You tell me.

Largest island in the world

Resources continuously discovered with melting ice

Gold, oil, natural gas, zinc, graphite, copper, nickel, rare earth elements

“Strategic advantage”

Many presidents since Andrew Jackson have eyed Greenland as key to U.S. interests. Now we are positioned for the world of the future thanks to the foresight of the Trump 47 administration, which continues to make lasting changes despite the constant noise and interference from a corrupt judiciary and even the members of his own party. Don’t allow the constant drumbeat of negativity to drown out these significant, world-shaping events.

Seth Keshel, MBA, a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran, is the author of The American War on Election Corruption. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.