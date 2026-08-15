Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
8h

Seth Keshel’s update makes the LD17 fight plain: Arizona Republicans cannot sleepwalk through a district Democrats are openly targeting. Rachel Keshel is defending a seat in one of the most contested legislative battlegrounds in the state, while Democrats try to package Holly Lyon as a moderate military veteran. But voters deserve the full picture, not the brochure version. If the opposition lane includes purple-hair politics, drag-show culture, and the usual left-wing “moderate” camouflage, then LD17 voters should ask what agenda would actually arrive in Phoenix.

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