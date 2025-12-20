Captain K's Corner

Dave aka Geezermann
16h

This needed to be said, and you are the man to say it. I was not a follower of TPUSA but did know who Charlie Kirk was and how he used his talents and gifts to educate young men on college campuses. I was not familiar with the organization, how it was run, or Erika. I only heard Charlie speak a couple times at C-PAC.

I did not know until after his death that he had begun keeping the Sabbath, the Biblically commanded Sabbath. I gained much respect for him when I learned that. He was a man who had principles and was willing to stand by them.

I have watched the events of the last three months unfold from a distance, not holding any particular opinion, and listening to different views. I have come to my own beliefs. This current AMFEST is a disgrace. EK is a disgrace and an embarrassment. I do not trust her one iota. She has sold out for money and fame. She is being used by dark forces, as is TPUSA.

That being said, I totally agree with your four goals, four fundamental political aims. I hope that the base CK created in his generation will be on board for those and vote accordingly.

"I am my own man, and I have my own opinions and arguments". I respect that. Thank you Seth.

Dean R Marshall
15h

This is the first article where a wish came for some way to hit "like" many times instead of once only.

