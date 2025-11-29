Happy Saturday, friends.

Today’s newsletter is going to break from the usual politics so I can share an idea with you that Rachel and I have had placed upon our hearts. I have hinted at it in some recent social media posts, and while I expect we will always be involved in the political discourse, we are dreaming of something big to give back to veterans.

I’m the son and brother of veterans, and am a veteran myself. I value the lessons I learned in my years of service and have greatly enjoyed linking back up with so many in a defense of the country I never knew we needed to wage when I hung my uniform up all those years ago. Veterans represent so much of what is great about America, and bring a perspective to leadership that is very difficult to find.

Veterans have borne the brunt of so much trauma over the years, and are hard-pressed to find meaningful opportunities to bond with their families. While many resources exist to help individuals deal with service-related troubles, we felt it would be an amazing undertaking to provide a first-in-class opportunity for active service members and veterans to enjoy the best in outdoor recreation, therapy, certain treatments, and most importantly, opportunities to create lasting memories with family members and new friends.

Our idea is called Rest for Warriors.

We have recently toured and are considering two properties - one in South Dakota and the other in Arizona - to operate year-round, with operations funded through grants that will allow us to employ staff and keep things moving smoothly. Both properties include access to the best in outdoor recreation and are full of housing units that will be provided free of charge to our guests.

What am I asking for?

I will consider opening a fund in the future for donations, but for now, if you are connected to any individuals or organizations looking for an opportunity to give back to veterans and invest significant capital in filling an essential need, I would greatly appreciate you reaching out to me at skeshel@protonmail.com and making the connection.

We don’t personally have the capital to make this project work, so if and when it gets off the ground, we will consider it a God thing. Thank you so much for your readership of this newsletter and for considering Rest for Warriors.

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.